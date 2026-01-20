9 Disheveled MAGA Men That Could Use A Makeover
Much ado has been made about the women who have sacrificed their natural looks at the altar of Donald Trump's beach club, and adopted the stiff, swollen aesthetic known as "Mar-a-Lago face." Plenty of MAGA women are also in desperate need of some fashion advice, with a prime example being the inappropriate outfit queen Kristi Noem. But what about the men who have made Trumpism their entire personality? While their appearances don't seem to receive quite as much attention as high-profile Republican women, many of them could use a complete image overhaul.
There are different style sects of MAGA men, including those Donald Trump supporters who show up to his rallies decked out in Trump-themed gear, "Let's go Brandon" tees, and supposedly patriotic pieces. There are even Reddit discussions about how some men are now reluctant to wear clothing featuring the American flag because they don't want to be mistaken for members of the aforementioned group. Then, there are the manosphere influencers who have mistaken squeezing into the smallest suit possible for good tailoring. Examples include Andrew Tate and his pal Justin Waller, the latter of whom must have required some sturdy button stitching on the corset-like, double-breasted vest he wore while posing for a photo with Barron Trump.
The MAGA-verse is also populated by wealthy politicians LARPing as working-class Americans, and attention seekers in tacky ensembles (like the brick-patterned wall suit and horned headdress seen during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol). There are clearly plenty of Trump acolytes who need a major makeover, but the MAGA movement's style struggles start at the top: with the man himself.
Donald Trump's long-term style slump has been full of lumps
Donald Trump's makeup looks especially bad up close – that bronzer does his skin texture no favors, with its unsettling, rotting-pumpkin hue. It's often splotchy, too, as if he smeared it on with the same brush he used to tease his sparse, overbleached hair into a wispy wad.
It seems like Trump has had the same orange tint and confounding combover for decades, and his shapeless, royal blue suit and too-long tie feel just as dated. "Trump's own aesthetic comes from the 1980s — the 'greed is good' of Wall Street boom times," menswear influencer Derek Guy told Wired. Trump's pants are often comically large, and he tries in vain to balance his physical proportions with bulging shoulder pads that are hard to miss. In many photos, it looks like he's stuffed folded diapers in his jacket. It's also high time to relegate those garish red MAGA hats to history's trash heap.
At this point, it's unlikely that Trump will dump his busted boardroom look for better tailoring. In fact, he's started making other questionable style decisions. During a January 2026 meeting with oil execs, he sported a cartoonish "Happy Trump" pin on his outfit that appeared to fuse the bobblehead body of "South Park" Trump with the face of Beavis, one of animation's most enduring depictions of the American idiot archetype. Sadly, things could get even worse. Once he's gilded every inch of the Oval Office, Trump might follow suit and replace those shoulder pads with gold epaulettes. Napoleon was known to wear them, after all, and Trump does share the French dictator's fondness for triumphal arches. It's also concerning that he's shared an AI video of himself wearing a crown.
Donald Trump Jr. looks like he went shopping in the juniors' department
As someone who dabbles in podcasting, Donald Trump Jr. dresses like he's desperate to fit in with manosphere influencers like Joe Rogan and Andrew Tate, who are both fans of tight tees. But when the eldest Trump son stepped out in a clingy, mud-puddle-brown, long-sleeved shirt, it didn't exactly flatter his frame. It also didn't help that his excessive hair gel usage created a plastic helmet — it's like he's plastering his hair down in the hope that it won't spring up into a bristly bouffant like his dad's.
Once upon a time, Don Jr. could get away with dressing badly because everyone was too busy ridiculing his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's tacky outfits to pay attention to what he was wearing. But now he's snagged himself a stylish Palm Beach socialite in Bettina Anderson, and he's struggling to meet her dress standards. She'll be sporting an immaculately tailored red suit, while her schlubby other half — in an unbuttoned blazer, sneakers, and blue jeans bunched up at the ankle — doesn't look fit to carry her purse. Her outfits scream designer; his scream Costco discount rack.
Don Jr. was accompanied by Anderson when he suffered another T-shirt fail at the LIV Golf Miami 2025 tournament. He had tucked his top deep into his khakis to give it a tighter fit, but he wasn't pulling off the preppy look. It went from bad to worse when he accessorized his outfit with ill-fitting eyewear. The clear-framed sunglasses were far too small for his face, and they looked like a freebie Anderson had received from a brand she had no interest in working with.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wacky workout wear does nothing for his credibility
Before registered Republican Sydney Sweeney appeared in her controversial "great jeans/genes" ad for American Eagle and became a MAGA darling (whether she wanted to or not), Donald Trump supporters were celebrating a different divisive denim wearer. While it seems that he's just begging for an uncomfortable rash, Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insists on hitting the gym in blue jeans.
His choice of workout garb might seem uncomfortable and somewhat performative but, apparently, RFK Jr. isn't trying to prove that he's tough and hyper-masculine by enduring all that chafing. When asked why he chooses to rock a zipper fly while getting physical, he explained to Fox News host Jesse Watters, "I would go hiking in the morning, and then I'd go straight to the gym. And I found it was convenient, and now I'm used to it, so I just do it." This doesn't explain why he doesn't hike in clothing that's more breathable, but whatever.
When RFK Jr. works out shirtless, his blue bottoms really highlight how red his skin tone is. It might be that color because he's equally opposed to sunscreen as he is to vaccines; he was even spotted visiting a tanning salon. A fondness for tanning his hide could explain why his parched skin has the texture of roadkill jerky, which seems like something that would be on the menu in his household. In short, RFK Jr.'s whole aesthetic makes his claim that he's the man who can "make America healthy again" seem rather dubious.
Kid Rock's Wild Wild West Wing wardrobe needs to ride off into the sunset
Maybe it's time for "Cowboy" singer Kid Rock to finally pack up his game and head out west, where he's less likely to pop up in the White House as an esteemed guest. Yes, it's asking a lot from a grown man who hasn't dropped "Kid" from his stage name to dress like he's matured beyond his "Bawitdaba" heyday. But why has Robert James Ritchie's style continued to devolve? He's still wearing those ribbed white tank tops that come in multipacks, even while golfing with Donald Trump, but now he's added MAGA gear, snakeskin belt buckles, and Patriot Clown Posse outfits to the mix.
While thoroughly roasting Kid Rock's red, white, and blue blight on the Oval Office, "The Daily Show" host Josh Johnson joked, "This is like if instead of Betsy Ross, the American flag was designed by Ed Hardy." Like Trump, Kid Rock is also way too attached to a hairstyle that is doing him no favors. However, whereas Trump's hair is poofed up and parched, Kid Rock's is limp and greasy. He's worn it styled in some of the saddest pigtails you've ever seen (there's not much bacon on those braids), but at least he usually keeps it covered with a hat. Aside from Trump-themed headwear, he seems particularly fond of a black bowler hat that looks like it was part of a cheap Charlie Chaplin Halloween costume. Thankfully, he doesn't have the facial hair to match (yet).
Elon Musk needs to dress like he spends less time on X
Hey @grok, is it true that Elon Musk's style is ridiculously juvenile? Musk's whole edgelord act is aggressively immature. He's gone from Chief Twit to Chief Troll of the social media platform he renamed X, where fans can ask his chatbot for fashion advice. Grok has even shared some for the walking meme: "Minimalism suits a genius like Elon. ... Over-accessorizing could dilute the troll power." Its outfit recommendation for the tech mogul is "a sleek black turtleneck, slim jeans, and a SpaceX jacket — tech casual with a futuristic edge." But that's not enough "troll power" for Musk.
When he became the face of DOGE (the organization tasked with cutting government spending), Musk began popping up at the White House in looks that were a reflection of his sense of humor, which is very much that of an out-of-touch billionaire who is chronically online. One outfit featured a black graphic tee identifying Musk as "The Dogefather," which he paired with a black blazer and a DOGE-branded hat. He also fancies himself a bit of a gamer, which he referenced at CPAC 2025 with his "I'm not procrastinating, I'm doing side quests" shirt. That look included a "Dark MAGA" hat and a pair of sunglasses snatched from the "Deal With It" meme. It might be a good thing that he's started wearing so many hats, as Musk's hair has even managed to out-weird Donald Trump's. Sometimes it looks like he cut it with that CPAC chainsaw, or let one of his Optimus robots take a pair of clippers to it.
JD Vance's magically shrinking pants aren't his only embarrassing fashion moment
When your boss is Donald Trump, you'd think it would be easy to outdress him, but this hasn't been the case for JD Vance. During an Independence Day trip to Mount Rushmore in 2025, the vice president wore a wrinkled blue button-down that looked like it had been stuffed in the bottom of a duffel bag. Vance's hair has also been known to look greasy, and it was especially oily that day. Netizens who are convinced that he wears eyeliner have compared him to Pete Wentz, but sadly, he doesn't seem to care as much about his hair as the Fall Out Boy bassist.
Vance's sloppy style was on display again when he was photographed with an embarrassing stain on his shirt while dining with Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. If only the veep's rock-bottom approval ratings would surge upward like his high-water pants. When Vance expressed his approval of calls for fashion writer Derek Guy to be deported, the "menswear guy" posted a photo on X of Vance in his ankle-swingers, captioned, "I think I can outrun you in these clothes." It's wild how that suit transforms into AC/DC guitarist Angus Young's schoolboy outfit when Vance sits down.
Vance tried mocking California Governor Gavin Newsom in an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters by saying, "My legs don't cross like that." How could they in pants that undersized? Apparently, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author also has terrible taste in footwear, at least in Trump's eyes. Per New York Post, Vance recounted how Trump once interrupted a meeting to tell him that he had on "sh***ty shoes." He even ordered Vance to pick out a few new pairs from a catalog he happened to have on hand. How humiliating.
Pete Hegseth's Old Glory obsession is getting old
Secretary of War or Secretary of Wardrobe Crimes? Pete Hegseth doesn't care if it clashes with the rest of his outfit; he's going to wear his American flag pocket square. It sometimes feels like the one-time Fox News host tries to hide his lack of style behind sartorial displays of patriotism, often going overboard with the stars-and-stripes motif. For a 2022 outing, he and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, even wore coordinating his-and-hers outfits that paid homage to Old Glory, but he was doing most of the legwork with his suit lining and belt buckle. Derek Guy got the dirt on Hegseth's tacky and chaotic "Proud to be American" looks, revealing on X that they are not made in America but in Thailand.
Hegseth also falls into the category of MAGA men who seem a little too desperate to show off their physiques with ill-fitting clothes. His suits pucker around a single, straining button when he fastens the blazer, and the sleeves are far too short. Sometimes that snug fit causes him to stand stiffly with his arms away from his sides, making him look like he's on a video game character creation screen. Then there's that rigid "Capitol Riot Defender Ken" hair. Hegseth called the January 6 insurrectionists "people who love our country" back during his Fox News days (via Politico), so apparently that's the kind of thing his flag swag represents for him.
Ted Cruz looks like a trapper but hasn't caught the varmint on his yapper
When he grows it out an inch or two, Ted Cruz's facial hair starts to feel like a throwback to the Tea Party movement, when GOP members liked to cosplay as American pioneers. However, the Texas senator might look more at home in a Davy Crockett-style coonskin cap than a tricorne. Better yet, maybe he needs to stop trying to channel a rugged frontiersman altogether.
Some netizens have speculated that Cruz might be trying to use his facial hair to disguise a soft jawline, and Grok has even accused him of "hiding that double chin like it's a national secret." Unfortunately for Cruz, he just doesn't seem to be a beard guy. His scruff is patchy, scraggly, and looks ridiculous with a suit. Those badger pelt stripes are probably the best thing about his beard, but they aren't quite enough for him to reach the "distinguished elder statesman" territory. He looks like he'd rather be checking traps for beavers and otters than dodging reporters hoping to lure him into saying something negative about Donald Trump. Speaking of which, the Republicans Against Trump X account asked an excellent question about his wild whiskers when sharing reminders that Cruz wasn't always MAGA: "Did Ted Cruz grow a beard so we wouldn't recognize him in these videos from 2016 bashing Trump?"
Where has Rudy Giuliani been shopping, Crooks Brothers?
If you saw Donald Trump's longtime pal Rudy Giuliani depicted in a comic book wearing his white suit, you'd automatically assume that he was the villain. That outfit distinguished him as one of the worst-dressed guests at Trump's 2025 New Year's Eve party, and was loaded with visual cues that this guy is bad news. He looked like a mishmash of Gotham's most wanted, the garish red bowtie and vest giving "Oswald Cobblepot at a holiday bash" vibes, while his white coat and barren pate bring to mind Vincent Price's character, Egghead, from the '60s "Batman" series. Unfortunately for Giuliani, his ensemble lacks BBEG-level energy, and has more of a "struggling crime boss" vibe. It's the suit of a villain who had to sell all the high-quality clothing in his warehouse, leaving him to cobble together outfits using the leftovers from the strip mall department stores with terrible security.
Giuliani often wears bright comic book colors on his Lindell TV series — yes, the former New York mayor got a job working for the My Pillow guy. He's tried pairing a bright pink tie with a faded burgundy blazer (the combo did not work), and he's worn a yellow corduroy coat with a brown tie. With the latter, it's unclear whether he was trying to channel Warren Beatty in "Dick Tracy," Jim Carrey in "The Mask," or shrunken-headed Bob from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."
At least he's given up on trying to color his hair — who can forget those mystery streaks that appeared on Giuliani's face during a 2020 press conference? But some X users think his veneers need a little work. One critic wrote, "Dear God, whoever does his teeth should have their license revoked."