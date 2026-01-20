9 Disheveled MAGA Men That Could Use A Makeover

Much ado has been made about the women who have sacrificed their natural looks at the altar of Donald Trump's beach club, and adopted the stiff, swollen aesthetic known as "Mar-a-Lago face." Plenty of MAGA women are also in desperate need of some fashion advice, with a prime example being the inappropriate outfit queen Kristi Noem. But what about the men who have made Trumpism their entire personality? While their appearances don't seem to receive quite as much attention as high-profile Republican women, many of them could use a complete image overhaul.

There are different style sects of MAGA men, including those Donald Trump supporters who show up to his rallies decked out in Trump-themed gear, "Let's go Brandon" tees, and supposedly patriotic pieces. There are even Reddit discussions about how some men are now reluctant to wear clothing featuring the American flag because they don't want to be mistaken for members of the aforementioned group. Then, there are the manosphere influencers who have mistaken squeezing into the smallest suit possible for good tailoring. Examples include Andrew Tate and his pal Justin Waller, the latter of whom must have required some sturdy button stitching on the corset-like, double-breasted vest he wore while posing for a photo with Barron Trump.

The MAGA-verse is also populated by wealthy politicians LARPing as working-class Americans, and attention seekers in tacky ensembles (like the brick-patterned wall suit and horned headdress seen during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol). There are clearly plenty of Trump acolytes who need a major makeover, but the MAGA movement's style struggles start at the top: with the man himself.