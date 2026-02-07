JD And Usha Vance Get The Icy Winter Olympics Welcome We All Saw Coming

The Olympic Games are ideally supposed to be a uniting force for the world, but politics has a way of creeping in regardless. The vice president and his wife learned that the hard way at the opening ceremonies of the Milan Cortina Winter Games. JD Vance's fragile ego was reportedly a high priority for the Olympics, amid fears of what might happen during the event. Italian residents were outraged over rumors President Donald Trump planned to send ICE agents to Milan; would that backlash extend to all of Team USA as well?

The concern was justified, if a bit misplaced. Just as the American athletes entered the stadium, the Jumbotron camera cut to a shot of the Vances in the stands. (Usha Vance, expecting her fourth child, looked delighted.) The crowd's cheers immediately turned to boos and whistles. The TV commentator was a bit taken aback (via YouTube): "There's Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha — oop, those are not — uh, those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause ... " When the cameras switched back to the athletes, the audience cheered again, leaving no doubt as to the object of the protest.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026

Online critics didn't disappoint as they jumped to comment on the humiliating moment. "The world just gave the Trump admin the loudest 'we're not with him,'" noted a viewer on X. A second detractor critiqued, "They didn't boo loudly enough!" One wit predicted that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt would pull a "Simpsons" spin à la Smithers telling Mr. Burns that his jeerers were actually yelling "Boo-urns."