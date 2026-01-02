Donald Trump's New Year Shoutout To JD Vance Suggests Their Bromance Is Back On

New year, new start? President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have always had a complicated relationship (as might be expected when you partner with someone who used to call himself a "never Trump guy" and worse, per Politico). During his first year back in office, the president at times appeared to be merely tolerating his veep rather than treating him as a valued partner.

Vance, too, dropped hints that he and his boss didn't see eye to eye. When the divisive POTUS overhauled the Oval Office with floor-to-ceiling gold details, Vance accidentally suggested Trump's taste in decorating was like a toddler's, saying his preschool son was the one who really loved the room. As late as December, the VP was put into the uncomfortable position of taking sides when Trump and former bestie Elon Musk parted ways. The Hill pundit Amy Parnes suggested on the "Politicon" podcast that "if [Vance] and Trump have a bit of friction, which they tend to have ... already," the president might balk at endorsing him as his successor.

Yet the men may be trying to put their differences behind them as 2026 begins. On December 31, the White House's X and IG accounts shared inspirational poster-style images of "Words to carry into the new year." Along with the predictable Trumpian quotes — "We have the hottest country!" and "Thank you for your attention to this matter!" — was a photo of the president with Vance, captioned, "Me and bro fixing America." A bit of wishful thinking on the part of the social media team? Possibly, but it was the first time in a while that the administration had promoted their teamwork.