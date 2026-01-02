Donald Trump's New Year Shoutout To JD Vance Suggests Their Bromance Is Back On
New year, new start? President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have always had a complicated relationship (as might be expected when you partner with someone who used to call himself a "never Trump guy" and worse, per Politico). During his first year back in office, the president at times appeared to be merely tolerating his veep rather than treating him as a valued partner.
Vance, too, dropped hints that he and his boss didn't see eye to eye. When the divisive POTUS overhauled the Oval Office with floor-to-ceiling gold details, Vance accidentally suggested Trump's taste in decorating was like a toddler's, saying his preschool son was the one who really loved the room. As late as December, the VP was put into the uncomfortable position of taking sides when Trump and former bestie Elon Musk parted ways. The Hill pundit Amy Parnes suggested on the "Politicon" podcast that "if [Vance] and Trump have a bit of friction, which they tend to have ... already," the president might balk at endorsing him as his successor.
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 1, 2026
Yet the men may be trying to put their differences behind them as 2026 begins. On December 31, the White House's X and IG accounts shared inspirational poster-style images of "Words to carry into the new year." Along with the predictable Trumpian quotes — "We have the hottest country!" and "Thank you for your attention to this matter!" — was a photo of the president with Vance, captioned, "Me and bro fixing America." A bit of wishful thinking on the part of the social media team? Possibly, but it was the first time in a while that the administration had promoted their teamwork.
Trump and Vance may be looking to the future
Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has begged America to love him for every little move he makes. His personal social media posts are filled with demands for validation: Of course he deserves to have his name on the Kennedy Center, a Nobel Peace Prize medal around his neck, and a White House ballroom as big as his ego. Considering his need to take all the credit, it means a lot that Trump allowed his people to call JD Vance his "bro" and acknowledge his role in "fixing America." It suggests a significant glimpse into the men's future plans.
The pesky 22nd Amendment prohibits Trump from running for a third term. (All those "Trump 2028" baseball caps are destined to collect dust in thrift stores everywhere.) That leaves the president tasked with finding a successor, and as of now, his vice president looks like the most viable choice. Trump is said to be quietly giving his running mate the nod, and he's also gotten an endorsement from the influential Turning Point USA. (We'll quietly ignore the fact that the new CEO, Erika Kirk, was the one talking up her good friend Vance.)
The success-driven Trump likes to align himself with people he considers "winners," so it stands to reason he would back his running mate if he thinks Vance is the best chance to keep the GOP in the Oval Office. Vance can take advantage of the rekindled bromance, but Marjorie Taylor Greene's former friendship with Trump should serve as a cautionary tale. One hint of defiance or disagreement could quickly put Vance on the president's naughty list.