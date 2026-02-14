Savannah Guthrie Nearly Ruined Her Romance With Michael Feldman The Day They Got Engaged

It's been a life of ups and downs for Savannah Guthrie. She's had the lows of divorce and the gut-wrenching disappearance of her mother, Nancy. There have also been highs, such as the professional success of working on NBC's "Today", and personal bliss found with her second husband, Michael Feldman, and the two children they had together. Guthrie and Feldman have been together since 2014, but a year earlier, the morning show anchor actually broke up with Feldman on the day he was going to propose.

The story of a disaster diverted came up during a "Today" segment with Jenna Bush Hager in 2019, where the two co-hosts talked about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (spoiler alert: that one didn't have a happy ending). This led to Guthrie reminiscing about her own engagement to Feldman, whom she had been dating for over five years when they took a fateful trip to Turks and Caicos. There, with marriage feeling like it was never going to happen, Guthrie made a choice, telling her beau, "I was like, 'Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we've decided.'"

Feldman listened but got a crying Guthrie to spend the day with him anyway. Then it happened. Guthrie revealed, "That night, the sun was going down, and he was like, 'Let's open that Champagne they sent us.'" At that moment, Feldman popped the question, and there was only one answer for the woman who had lost hope. "I thought about it for about .2 seconds. I was like, 'Yessss!'"