Savannah Guthrie Nearly Ruined Her Romance With Michael Feldman The Day They Got Engaged
It's been a life of ups and downs for Savannah Guthrie. She's had the lows of divorce and the gut-wrenching disappearance of her mother, Nancy. There have also been highs, such as the professional success of working on NBC's "Today", and personal bliss found with her second husband, Michael Feldman, and the two children they had together. Guthrie and Feldman have been together since 2014, but a year earlier, the morning show anchor actually broke up with Feldman on the day he was going to propose.
The story of a disaster diverted came up during a "Today" segment with Jenna Bush Hager in 2019, where the two co-hosts talked about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (spoiler alert: that one didn't have a happy ending). This led to Guthrie reminiscing about her own engagement to Feldman, whom she had been dating for over five years when they took a fateful trip to Turks and Caicos. There, with marriage feeling like it was never going to happen, Guthrie made a choice, telling her beau, "I was like, 'Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can't decide, then I think we've decided.'"
Feldman listened but got a crying Guthrie to spend the day with him anyway. Then it happened. Guthrie revealed, "That night, the sun was going down, and he was like, 'Let's open that Champagne they sent us.'" At that moment, Feldman popped the question, and there was only one answer for the woman who had lost hope. "I thought about it for about .2 seconds. I was like, 'Yessss!'"
Michael Feldman and Savannah Guthrie have built a happy life together
Michael Feldman is not Savannah Guthrie's first husband. That distinction goes to BBC journalist Mark Orchard. The couple first met while covering Michael Jackson's trial, before getting married in 2005. Sadly, they parted in 2009. Guthrie briefly talked about the split in July 2025 with Monica Lewinsky on her "Reclaiming" podcast, telling the host, "It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart... I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it."
In an article for Guideposts, Guthrie wrote about how she met her second husband. "I became a legal correspondent for NBC News in 2007, then White House correspondent in 2008. I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh. We fell in love." In March 2014, the couple got married at a wedding no one there will forget, because during the reception she dropped a bombshell: "I — well, we — are four months pregnant." (via "Today") Daughter Vale was born five months later, followed by a son, Charles, in 2016.
It's obvious how important family is to Guthrie. When she recalled her engagement on "Today", she spoke highly of her now husband, saying, "I think he is so courageous and amazing, because I think most guys who ask in this day and age, they know what the answer is, and he really didn't. But he did it anyway, and I just always thought that took such bravery and meant so much to me." Now, Feldman is being courageous and amazing by being at his wife's side when she needs him the most.