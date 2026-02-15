JD Vance Has Slammed Laura Loomer More Than Once

Those who think Laura Loomer and President Donald Trump's relationship is complicated should direct their attention to Loomer's tumultuous relationship with Vice President JD Vance, which is arguably even more rocky. We'll take a wild guess and say that Trump's V.P. only tolerates Loomer because she's got an in with the president — because he hasn't exactly bitten his tongue when it comes to reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist.

Loomer ran her mouth often as the 2024 elections loomed, and one of the things she said that made uncomfortable headlines pertained to former Vice President Kamala Harris. "If @KamalaHarris wins," Loomer wrote on X, "the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand." The post drew criticism from both sides of the aisle, with even controversial former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Loomer "extremely racist" in response, per ABC News.

Asked about the tweet during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Vance responded, "I don't like those comments." He also insisted that Loomer was focusing on the wrong things. "We should be focused on the policy and on the issues," he said. He also implied that Loomer was unimportant, calling her "a social media personality who supports Donald Trump."