JD Vance Has Slammed Laura Loomer More Than Once
Those who think Laura Loomer and President Donald Trump's relationship is complicated should direct their attention to Loomer's tumultuous relationship with Vice President JD Vance, which is arguably even more rocky. We'll take a wild guess and say that Trump's V.P. only tolerates Loomer because she's got an in with the president — because he hasn't exactly bitten his tongue when it comes to reprimanding the notorious conspiracy theorist.
Loomer ran her mouth often as the 2024 elections loomed, and one of the things she said that made uncomfortable headlines pertained to former Vice President Kamala Harris. "If @KamalaHarris wins," Loomer wrote on X, "the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand." The post drew criticism from both sides of the aisle, with even controversial former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calling Loomer "extremely racist" in response, per ABC News.
Asked about the tweet during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Vance responded, "I don't like those comments." He also insisted that Loomer was focusing on the wrong things. "We should be focused on the policy and on the issues," he said. He also implied that Loomer was unimportant, calling her "a social media personality who supports Donald Trump."
Vance and Loomer have continued to butt heads during Trump's second term
There are several controversies that will haunt Laura Loomer forever, and it's probably fair to say that JD Vance hasn't been immune to hard-to-ignore rumors, either. Despite this, Loomer and Vance still don't quite see eye to eye. When Vance attended the March for Life demonstration in January 2026, he received sharp criticism from Loomer on X, who pointed out that it was a bad move with the 2026 midterm elections looming.
"Trump doesn't like when the GOP focuses on abortion. How many times does he have to say this?" Loomer penned. Vance vehemently disagreed, so much so that he felt the need to clap back on X himself. "The president literally sent a video to the March for Life today and encouraged me to accept their invitation, which I was happy to do. It's interesting that some 'conservative influencers' spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division. Disgraceful actually," the vice president wrote.
Donald Trump may or may not have intervened after this spat made headlines, as, during a February 2026 interview with the Daily Mail, Vance was surprisingly subdued when he spoke about Loomer. He acknowledged her reach and influence and even paid her a rare compliment, saying he admires her frankness and willingness to openly disagree with people — even the people who share her political beliefs. Vance insisted that he has no ongoing feud with Loomer and has no desire to reignite their social media scuffle, but he also hinted that he won't let her walk all over him. "I said what I said, I'm going to disagree with Laura from time to time. But she is a person that both me and the President talk to," Vance said.