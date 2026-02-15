The Truth About Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Dance At Son Brooklyn's Wedding

Ever since Brooklyn Beckham lifted the veil on his feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria, the plot has only continued to thicken regarding the alleged drama centered within the house of Beckham. Brooklyn had a lot to say in his Instagram Stories in January 2026, though one of the most eye-catching accusations stems from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. As Brooklyn recalls, Victoria "hijacked" what was supposed to be his first dance with Peltz during a performance by singer Marc Anthony, and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone" (per NPR). After the initial post, the wedding's DJ came out to share the alleged truth about how the whole thing played out. And while his account seems to differ slightly from Brooklyn's regarding what exactly made the moment "inappropriate," their stories are largely similar, painting a less-than-flattering picture of the mother of the groom.

"There was no slutdropping ... there was no there was no black cat PVC catsuits ... there was no 'Spice Girl' action," DJ Fat Tony said on "This Morning" in January 2026, adding, "The word 'inappropriate,' why I said it was inappropriate as well, was because ... it was the timing." According to Fat Tony, Marc Anthony brought Brooklyn on stage during his performance, then asked for "the most beautifulest woman in the room" to join them. Everyone, including Brooklyn, was expecting Peltz to take the stage. Instead, it was Victoria who received the spotlight. Fat Tony recalls that Peltz tearfully fled the reception while Anthony instructed Brooklyn to place his hands on his mother's hips and dance with her. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room," the DJ said.