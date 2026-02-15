The Truth About Victoria Beckham's 'Inappropriate' Dance At Son Brooklyn's Wedding
Ever since Brooklyn Beckham lifted the veil on his feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria, the plot has only continued to thicken regarding the alleged drama centered within the house of Beckham. Brooklyn had a lot to say in his Instagram Stories in January 2026, though one of the most eye-catching accusations stems from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. As Brooklyn recalls, Victoria "hijacked" what was supposed to be his first dance with Peltz during a performance by singer Marc Anthony, and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone" (per NPR). After the initial post, the wedding's DJ came out to share the alleged truth about how the whole thing played out. And while his account seems to differ slightly from Brooklyn's regarding what exactly made the moment "inappropriate," their stories are largely similar, painting a less-than-flattering picture of the mother of the groom.
"There was no slutdropping ... there was no there was no black cat PVC catsuits ... there was no 'Spice Girl' action," DJ Fat Tony said on "This Morning" in January 2026, adding, "The word 'inappropriate,' why I said it was inappropriate as well, was because ... it was the timing." According to Fat Tony, Marc Anthony brought Brooklyn on stage during his performance, then asked for "the most beautifulest woman in the room" to join them. Everyone, including Brooklyn, was expecting Peltz to take the stage. Instead, it was Victoria who received the spotlight. Fat Tony recalls that Peltz tearfully fled the reception while Anthony instructed Brooklyn to place his hands on his mother's hips and dance with her. "The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room," the DJ said.
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has reportedly never gotten along with Victoria
If you've spent any amount of time reading online retellings of messy weddings, you've no doubt stumbled upon plenty of wild "mother-of-the-groom" stories. And with at least one prominent attendee broadly corroborating Brooklyn Beckham's account of his mother's behavior at his own wedding, Victoria Beckham may very well find herself lumped into that category. If nothing else, we're starting to see why Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz seemingly felt the need to throw shade at her in-laws on social media.
Of course, if reports are to be believed, the apparent sub-feud between Peltz and Victoria started long ago. Back in August 2022, just four months after the wedding itself took place, an alleged family friend of the Beckham's told Page Six that Peltz and Victoria "can't stand each other and don't talk." They added, "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous." And that's not even taking into account some of the awkward Beckham family photos and videos, in which Peltz and Victoria seem to be visibly uncomfortable around each other.
Although DJ Fat Tony and Brooklyn himself were ready to spill the tea on that fateful evening in 2022, David and Victoria Beckham themselves have predictably no-sold the drama. But while he hasn't directly acknowledged his son's Instagram posts, nor the accusations within them, at the time of writing, David did seem to offer a thinly-veiled response to his son's social media activity during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" in January 2026. "Children are allowed to make mistakes ... You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he said.