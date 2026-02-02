Awkward Beckham Family Moments Caught On Film
After years of public speculation about it, the Beckham family feud has officially spilled onto the internet, thanks to a series of bombshell Instagram Stories dropped by Brooklyn Beckham in January 2026. In a detailed statement, Brooklyn accused his family of caring more about their brand and business than they do about their relationships. He also called out his mother, Victoria Beckham, for allegedly refusing to make a wedding dress for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham at the last minute and "hijacking" the newlyweds' first dance to steal attention. "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," Brooklyn concluded his list of accusations, sparking chaos on social media.
The public family feud has fellow celebrities taking sides, with "Today Show" hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones supporting Victoria and David Beckham amidst their son's public flogging. Nicola's former hairstylist was explicit with his support, saying in a social media comment: "Brooklyns wife was one of the worst 'celebs' i've ever worked with. it's her," as reported by SheKnows. Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Vanessa Marcil, however, praised Brooklyn's statement as "brave" on social media, per Us Weekly.
No matter who you believe, aside from being yet another tragic detail in Brooklyn's life, this scandal sent the internet scrambling for photo and video evidence of the truth. Whether we find it or not, the U.K.'s most sporty, spicy family has certainly delivered plenty of awkwardness in plain sight over the years. Since Brooklyn confirmed we've been witnessing the Beckhams crash and burn, it's impossible to look away.
Nicola and Victoria made David's big night awkward
David Beckham's Netflix docuseries, "Beckham," premiered in the U.K. in October 2023, and was an instant worldwide hit, spawning a companion series for his wife, Victoria Beckham, years later. All of the Beckham kids showed up at the event to support their father, including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. However, as seen in video footage resurfaced by Page Six on X (formerly Twitter), that didn't mean they had to be happy about the photo op.
A resurfaced clip shows the uncomfortable moment Brooklyn Beckham pulls wife Nicola Peltz into the family group shot at the premiere of their Netflix docuseries. 😬 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/2uEdBRzfwU
— Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2026
Brooklyn drags an apparently angry, pouting Nicola into the frame at the start of the awkward clip, and then turns to try to engage his mom, attempting to put his arm around her, but retreating when she visibly rejects him, keeping her hands in her pockets and tensing up. Victoria then continues to angle herself away from her son. David eventually grabs her hand at the end of the clip, perhaps to ground her as more family members join them for the photo. It's not a good look for her, but in fairness, Nicola definitely isn't happy to join the photo at all. She flips her hair back upon entering the frame, and appears to mutter under her breath at one point before looking straight ahead, a disinterested glare on her face.
The odd pose at the 'Lola' premiere
A few months after the "Beckham" premiere, it was a family affair in Los Angeles at the premiere of Nicola Peltz Beckham's film "Lola" in February 2024. Victoria supported her daughter-in-law's directorial debut alongside Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Cruz Beckham, while David Beckham had work commitments in Miami. Most of the photos from the night depict a happy family. But if you look closer at the photos of Victoria and Nicola posing together alone, cracks in that surface appear to be bubbling up.
The ladies look beautiful side-by-side, but their poses are awkward. Victoria has revealed why she didn't smile in photos in the past, but it wasn't the look on her face that gave away her discomfort in the moment. Her eyes appear dazed, as if she's not fully engaged in the moment, but rather staring off into the distance, daydreaming. Nicola had her arm around her mother-in-law, who held it at an awkward angle, seeming to be grabbing on for dear life instead of naturally embracing a loved one. Plus, Nicola's smile was so big it looked forced.
Brooklyn Beckham's distant stare
David and Victoria Beckham's sons took a moment for themselves at the "Beckham" premiere in 2023. While the photos of Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham were sweet, and they all looked dapper, some possible tension was visible, particularly in Brooklyn's body language. Both of his brothers were smiling and engaged with the camera to the left of him, while Brooklyn looked away from the camera with a neutral expression on his face. Again, his lack of a smile isn't as telling as his lack of focus. His body looked fine; he was even conscious enough to throw an arm around Cruz. But his mind appeared to not be in the moment.
While Romeo hasn't publicly commented on his family drama, beyond not including Brooklyn in his 2025 wrap-up on Instagram, Cruz, the youngest Beckham son, made it clear in his Instagram Stories one month before Brooklyn's bombshell, when unrest was stirring, that his parents didn't unfollow their eldest child on Instagram. Instead, he claimed that he, David, and Victoria were blocked by Brooklyn. The feud is, unfortunately, a whole family affair.
The strange photo op at David Beckham's birthday party
Brooklyn Beckham attended his mother Victoria Beckham's birthday party at Oswald in London in April 2024 without his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The "Holidate" star later tried to deny rumors of a rift between her and her husband's family, posting photos of herself spending time with her grandmother and sending love to the former Spice Girl, Page Six reported.
Meanwhile, David and his sons posed together in tuxedos at the festivities, but looking back at the photos, the moment was tense. First of all, the Beckham men barely smiled in the photos, which could've been a directive from the photographer. But it's also glaring that David had his arms at his sides, and Cruz was the only person visibly embracing anyone, his arm around Brooklyn. It's harder to gauge the mood of a photo away from a red carpet, because they could always be elaborately staged. But considering what we know now, this image hits different.