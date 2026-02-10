Al Roker Has Had A Wild Transformation

Since the start of his professional career, Al Roker has been a bright light on all of our television screens. Whether it be on niche news programs or decade-long stints on NBC's "Today," it's hard to imagine morning broadcasts without his jovial quips, along with his knowledgeable weather reports. With this, Roker completely transcended the world of broadcasting and became a cultural icon.

His notoriety wouldn't come overnight, however, as Roker has a longstanding history in the industry. This couldn't have been more apparent in his 30th-anniversary tribute on "Today" in January 2026, where Roker noted that his career in TV has exceeded his imagination. His broadcasting gig wasn't his only benchmark for success; he's also been able to transition into fatherhood and maintain a healthy marriage, all while chasing personal creative pursuits in film and animation.

Although Roker's life story wouldn't be complete without its tragedies, the 71-year-old has consistently overcome them, helping him sustain an inspiring career that spanned decades. From his brief setbacks to incredible triumphs, both in his personal life and professional career, here's the wild transformation Roker has undergone over the years!