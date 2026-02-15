The Most Obvious Sign The Kaitlan Collins Engagement Rumors Are Fake
For some reason, fans are desperate to see CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, settled down already, to the extent that rumors about her apparent engagement are swirling. In November 2024, Carat Diamonds' website claimed that Collins was engaged to Will Douglas, whom she reportedly started dating in 2015. Douglas, a Republican who threw his hat in the ring for a Texas House seat in 2020, was no longer dating Collins in 2024, as far as the public knew. In fact, the former couple was last seen together all the way back in 2021. Suffice it to say, they certainly didn't get engaged in 2024, and Carat Diamonds was likely trying to use the fake engagement to sell its jewelry.
Rumors that Collins and Douglas were engaged made the rounds again in October 2025, with a post on Facebook containing a fake quote from the wannabe politician quickly gaining traction. Many commenters seemed to believe the news was true, but again, neither Collins nor Douglas ever confirmed it, and as of this writing, the CNN anchor is still very much not engaged. A quick peek at Collins' Instagram shows that she loves wearing rings, but her left ring finger is notably bare in all the photos on her feed. For those hoping to see the CNN stalwart getting hitched some time soon, it appears you'll have to wait.
Kaitlan Collins is seemingly enjoying playing the field
Kaitlan Collins might have managed to stay off the list of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammys, but she still made headlines, thanks to her date. CNN's chief White House correspondent walked the red carpet with hunky photographer Emilio Madrid, and she posted snaps of the two of them looking cozy on her Instagram feed too. And yet, a CNN representative clarified that there's nothing romantic going on between Collins and Madrid when the Daily Beast approached the network for comment. Apparently, the duo "are just friends" and attended the Grammys as part of a larger group. Fans are likely hoping that a future romance is brewing regardless, though.
However, the journalist likely has very little time to spend on a romantic relationship, given her line of work. Collins has gone toe to toe with several members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, and she has been locked in a bitter feud with Trump himself for years now too. During a 2024 interview with Elle, the CNN stalwart shared the secret to her success: Always being prepared. And preparation takes time and effort, especially when you are both a White House correspondent and anchor your own show. "I definitely want to meet the moment, and make sure that I'm getting it right," Collins explained about her rigorous research regimen, which fuels her work as a reporter.
Furthermore, she revealed on the "Trading Secrets" podcast in October 2024 that she's so busy, she rarely gets eight hours of sleep. Sometimes, her work ends as late as 1 a.m., especially during big events like the 2025 government shutdown. As such, it's safe to say that, for now, Collins' love life is understandably taking a back seat.