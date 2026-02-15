The Most Obvious Sign The Kaitlan Collins Engagement Rumors Are Fake

Kaitlan Collins might have managed to stay off the list of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammys, but she still made headlines, thanks to her date. CNN's chief White House correspondent walked the red carpet with hunky photographer Emilio Madrid, and she posted snaps of the two of them looking cozy on her Instagram feed too. And yet, a CNN representative clarified that there's nothing romantic going on between Collins and Madrid when the Daily Beast approached the network for comment. Apparently, the duo "are just friends" and attended the Grammys as part of a larger group. Fans are likely hoping that a future romance is brewing regardless, though.

However, the journalist likely has very little time to spend on a romantic relationship, given her line of work. Collins has gone toe to toe with several members of President Donald Trump's cabinet, and she has been locked in a bitter feud with Trump himself for years now too. During a 2024 interview with Elle, the CNN stalwart shared the secret to her success: Always being prepared. And preparation takes time and effort, especially when you are both a White House correspondent and anchor your own show. "I definitely want to meet the moment, and make sure that I'm getting it right," Collins explained about her rigorous research regimen, which fuels her work as a reporter.

Furthermore, she revealed on the "Trading Secrets" podcast in October 2024 that she's so busy, she rarely gets eight hours of sleep. Sometimes, her work ends as late as 1 a.m., especially during big events like the 2025 government shutdown. As such, it's safe to say that, for now, Collins' love life is understandably taking a back seat.