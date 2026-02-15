Rare Times Candace Owens Wore Dresses That Showed Off Her Toned Legs

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is well known for her political views and her ability to stir up drama. Owens had legal issues from the early 2000s to the 2020s, and she was also involved in some celebrity drama. Despite Owens's outfits occasionally missing the mark, the commentator was badmouthing Harry Styles for wearing feminine attire in his 2020 Vogue photoshoot. The stylish Aquarius celebrity didn't let it bother him and used her quote, "Bring back manly men," in his caption on X.

The influencer is clearly invested in her image, including looks, style, and reputation. Her wardrobe for her shows leans more professional, and her casual looks tend to be modest, which aligns with her conservative views. Despite facing backlash over the drama, Candace Owens knows how to use publicity to her advantage, taking the opportunity to show off her toned legs.