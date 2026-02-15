Rare Times Candace Owens Wore Dresses That Showed Off Her Toned Legs
Conservative commentator Candace Owens is well known for her political views and her ability to stir up drama. Owens had legal issues from the early 2000s to the 2020s, and she was also involved in some celebrity drama. Despite Owens's outfits occasionally missing the mark, the commentator was badmouthing Harry Styles for wearing feminine attire in his 2020 Vogue photoshoot. The stylish Aquarius celebrity didn't let it bother him and used her quote, "Bring back manly men," in his caption on X.
The influencer is clearly invested in her image, including looks, style, and reputation. Her wardrobe for her shows leans more professional, and her casual looks tend to be modest, which aligns with her conservative views. Despite facing backlash over the drama, Candace Owens knows how to use publicity to her advantage, taking the opportunity to show off her toned legs.
Her high-low dress was a head-turner at this premiere
In October 2022, Candace Owens attended the premiere of her documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold." The film covered the aftermath of George Floyd's death and the subsequent popularity of the Black Lives Matter movement. She posed on the red carpet in a black strapless dress with a billowing high-low skirt. The commentator paired it with the perfect heels to make her legs stand out against the long fabric. An outfit like this made excessive jewelry unnecessary, so Owens just wore her wedding ring and matching drop earrings. She also saw fellow shocking persona Kanye West at the event, and the two snapped photos together on the red carpet.
She'll find a way to show off her legs on-air
When Owens launched the "Candace" show in 2021, she made it known that interacting with entertainers on the red carpet isn't the only time she'll show off her toned legs. In a March 2021 episode, Owens wore a dark green dress with a velvet texture. The slit of the dress made her calves pretty unforgettable as she sat down. She wore a minimal number of accessories, with a diamond ring on one hand and a ruby ring on the other. She also didn't need earrings since she wore her hair down.
Even distracting patterns can't steal attention from her calf muscles
In a March 2022 episode of the "Candace" show, Owens wore a jarring outfit. Her white-and-green dress featured more than one pattern on it. The dress had white Paisley designs on the green part of her skirt and pink-and-green floral designs on the white upper-half. She finished the look with pink stud earrings and a pair of light brown boots. While the dress was a bit distracting, her skirt wasn't long enough to hide her calves. The ankle boots complemented the dress, highlighting Candace's muscular calves.
She can't resist a black dress with a slit
After Kanye West tweeted, "I love the way Candace Owens thinks," (via Vibe) in 2018, the conservative commentator was elated. Owens encouraged West to meet with her to influence the Black community, and the press shared one of her old Instagram posts when reporting on the Internet exchange. The conservative influencer wore a sleeveless black dress with a mesh-covered, V-shaped neckline and a slit on the side of her dress. She tilted her head to the side and sat down in the photo, crossing her legs to draw attention to her smooth lower half. Owens looked pretty confident in the pic, with a curled hairstyle and some red lipstick for a final touch.
Her legs had a chance to shine in one of her shortest skirts
In 2021, Owens invited country singer Collin Raye to be a guest on the "Candace" show. She wore a light pink short-sleeve button-up shirt and paired it with a black leather skirt that ended above the knee. The shorter skirt length gave her legs a chance to shine, literally and figuratively. Her legs were glistening under the lights, and her skin looked super smooth. Candace added some strappy tan heels to finish off the look, presumably for a more stylish appearance.