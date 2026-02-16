Before And After Pics Prove How John Stamos' Nose Jobs Completely Changed His Face

Working as an actor and musician for over 40 years has helped John Stamos live quite the lavish life. While he fulfilled his childhood wish to become famous by playing Uncle Jesse on "Full House," he experienced the downside of fame early in his career. Stamos opened up about his insecurity about his nose in his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me." The actor recalled grade school bullies calling him "Big Nose Stamos" and how his self-consciousness about his appearance came back to haunt him after seeing himself on "General Hospital." He wrote, "Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance. Plus, the early years of bullying ... have me ready to make a change," (via E! News).

Although he needed multiple nose jobs to achieve a satisfactory result, the actor has remained confident in his decision to make that change. Stamos underwent a stunning transformation over the years, and his nose jobs played a role in it, on top of his tragic life experiences.

Dianna Whitley & Michael Kovac/Getty

The actor's photo on the left is from a photoshoot in Los Angeles, sometime around 1982. He had a thicker, less-defined nose bridge as a 19-year-old. The actor sported a swoopy haircut and a black leather jacket for a cool vibe. At a 2025 AARP award show, his 61-year-old self had a more sculpted nose bridge, and the tip of his nose was more defined, too. His hair was also shorter and out of his face. Both images are a testament to the actor's long-lasting beauty, but Stamos looks more confident and content in his later years compared to his youthful days.