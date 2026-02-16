Before And After Pics Prove How John Stamos' Nose Jobs Completely Changed His Face
Working as an actor and musician for over 40 years has helped John Stamos live quite the lavish life. While he fulfilled his childhood wish to become famous by playing Uncle Jesse on "Full House," he experienced the downside of fame early in his career. Stamos opened up about his insecurity about his nose in his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me." The actor recalled grade school bullies calling him "Big Nose Stamos" and how his self-consciousness about his appearance came back to haunt him after seeing himself on "General Hospital." He wrote, "Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance. Plus, the early years of bullying ... have me ready to make a change," (via E! News).
Although he needed multiple nose jobs to achieve a satisfactory result, the actor has remained confident in his decision to make that change. Stamos underwent a stunning transformation over the years, and his nose jobs played a role in it, on top of his tragic life experiences.
The actor's photo on the left is from a photoshoot in Los Angeles, sometime around 1982. He had a thicker, less-defined nose bridge as a 19-year-old. The actor sported a swoopy haircut and a black leather jacket for a cool vibe. At a 2025 AARP award show, his 61-year-old self had a more sculpted nose bridge, and the tip of his nose was more defined, too. His hair was also shorter and out of his face. Both images are a testament to the actor's long-lasting beauty, but Stamos looks more confident and content in his later years compared to his youthful days.
The actor isn't afraid to change his hair for a striking look
In mid-January 2026, John Stamos posted an Instagram carousel of himself getting his hair styled and dyed. The actor wrote, "Trust the process," in the caption, and he and hairstylist Riawna Capri revealed the blond streak on the top of his head. The two were clearly satisfied with the results and had fun together, as Stamos made silly faces throughout the post, and Capri smiled widely in the fifth slide.
While some might not like adding blond highlights to black hair, Stamos' fans approved of the new look. One user commented, "Still has the best hair!!! Have Mercy," followed by a smile emoji surrounded by hearts. Others enjoyed the goofy post and kept the momentum going. They showed their humor in the comments by talking about how his "Full House" character doesn't like anyone touching his hair. Another commenter said, "All I can hear is uncle Jesse saying, 'watch the hair, watch the hair!!"