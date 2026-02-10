12 Celebs Who You May Not Know Have Testified Before Congress

In 2021, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles testified before Congress. Considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles had been involved in USA Gymnastics for years prior, and tragically, she was one of many athletes who were abused by longtime team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles and a few of her teammates, including McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, traveled to Washington to tell lawmakers why they felt the FBI investigation of Nassar was mishandled and ultimately led to more abuse, and they bravely shared what Nassar did to them in hopes of keeping future athletes safe. "I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during, and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse," Biles said in her testimony.

By the time Biles and her teammates took to Congress, Nassar had already been sentenced to prison twice, once for 60 years and again for 40 to 175 years, and the entire USA Gymnastics board, which had governed during the investigation into Nassar, had already resigned. However, Biles, Maroney, and Raisman wanted further action taken against the FBI agents. "We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable," Biles said near the end of her testimony. Ultimately, more than 100 victims of Nassar's abuse received a settlement from the Department of Justice for $140 million to be split among them.

