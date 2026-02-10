12 Celebs Who You May Not Know Have Testified Before Congress
The following article contains references to sexual assault.
Celebrities have always been involved in politics, and things haven't changed in modern times. Famous singers, actors, and athletes regularly use their social media platforms to highlight initiatives they're passionate about or urge their followers to vote. Celebrities from lists A to D have spoken at campaign rallies or joined their non-famous fellow citizens in marching for various causes. Plenty of celebs have publicly slammed FBI Director Kash Patel, for example, and most aren't the least bit shy about their feelings toward Donald Trump. Like it or not, celebrities are part of the political fabric of the United States.
And while some celebrities have pulled back on the number of political statements they're willing to make (Jennifer Lawrence notably said she would rather let her movies make the statements), others want to make maximum impact, and they often do this by going straight to Washington to appear in front of lawmakers. Here are 12 celebs who you may not know have testified before Congress.
Simone Biles shared her heartbreaking story of abuse as an Olympic athlete
In 2021, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles testified before Congress. Considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time, Biles had been involved in USA Gymnastics for years prior, and tragically, she was one of many athletes who were abused by longtime team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles and a few of her teammates, including McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, traveled to Washington to tell lawmakers why they felt the FBI investigation of Nassar was mishandled and ultimately led to more abuse, and they bravely shared what Nassar did to them in hopes of keeping future athletes safe. "I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during, and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse," Biles said in her testimony.
By the time Biles and her teammates took to Congress, Nassar had already been sentenced to prison twice, once for 60 years and again for 40 to 175 years, and the entire USA Gymnastics board, which had governed during the investigation into Nassar, had already resigned. However, Biles, Maroney, and Raisman wanted further action taken against the FBI agents. "We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable," Biles said near the end of her testimony. Ultimately, more than 100 victims of Nassar's abuse received a settlement from the Department of Justice for $140 million to be split among them.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Angie Katsanevas spoke on behalf of franchisors and franchisees
Angie Katsanevas went from appearing as a guest on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" to a fan favorite of the show, and her ascent is only continuing. Since her promotion to full-time Housewife status, Katsanevas has scored brand deals with Codigo 1530 Tequila and Arby's, been featured in Paper Magazine and The New York Times, and had the honor of choosing the location of one of the cast's trips — a sojourn to Greece to show the ladies her ancestral home. And in early 2026, Katsanevas took her influence to Washington, where she testified in front of Congress on behalf of other franchisors, as well as franchisees.
As the owner of Lunatic Fringe Salon, a hair salon franchise based in Salt Lake City, Katsanevas has a special interest in the American Franchise Act, a bill introduced to Congress in 2025 that aims to "preserve the franchise business model," per the written bill. Katsanevas' testimony highlighted the success and legitimacy of franchises, and it nodded to the hit Bravo series. "A fellow housewife [Lisa Barlow], who happens to have a brand partnership with a quick-service restaurant brand [Wendy's], questioned whether I was a 'real' business owner because I franchise," Katsanevas said (via Franchise Times). "I didn't hesitate to defend a model that has provided so much opportunity for so many. ... Franchising supports communities, neighborhoods, and families," she added.
Ashton Kutcher spoke out against human trafficking
In 2017, Ashton Kutcher took to Capitol Hill to urge Congress to adopt more technology in an effort to end human trafficking. At the time, Kutcher was speaking as a co-founder of Thorn, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect children from trafficking. The actor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the victims he had worked with and highlighted how difficult it can be for law enforcement to find trafficking victims. Kutcher suggested that more law enforcement start using Spotlight, an application that Thorn created "to improve trafficking investigations and increase the number of victims identified and connected with help resources," Kutcher said in his written testimony. "[Spotlight] draws from publicly available data and using natural language processing and machine learning to help surface likely minors being sold online. This technology has existed for years, and yet now we are putting it to work for some of our most vulnerable children," he added.
While he was applauded for his efforts at the time, ultimately Kutcher's reputation soured after he and wife Mila Kunis submitted letters of support in defense of their former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. Amid the backlash, Kutcher apologized for writing the letter and resigned from his position at Thorn.
Paris Hilton shared her testimony of abuse, too
Paris Hilton's stunning transformation has taken the pop culture icon from socialite and reality star to best-selling author and advocate. After opening up about the abuse she endured while attending boarding school as a teenager, Hilton has emerged as a voice for other victims, and in 2024, she took to Congress again to urge lawmakers to reauthorize a bill aimed at protecting children in foster care from abuse. "I am here to be the voice for children who currently do not have one, while this committee has the responsibility to move bipartisan solutions forward to protect them," Hilton said in her written testimony.
Hilton's testimony also highlighted some of the prior work she had done to protect children. "I will not stop until America's youth are safe. I have helped pass nine state laws on this issue, I am strongly advocating for the federal bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, I supported the Senate Finance Committee report 'Warehouses of Neglect' that validates everything those with lived experience have been saying, and I recently went to Jamaica to support and find appropriate placements for American adopted youth who had been raped, waterboarded, held in solitary confinement in a facility internationally," she said. After Hilton's 2024 appearance on Capitol Hill, Congress passed the act.
Stephen Colbert brought his brand of humor to his testimony
Late night host Stephen Colbert is no stranger to sharing his thoughts on the United States government. Colbert has eviscerated the Supreme Court and taken shots at the president numerous times throughout his tenure on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," but he hasn't just raised his concerns and criticisms from a sound stage. The entertainer has also gone to the nation's capital to make his voice heard, and he brought his signature sense of humor with him.
In 2010, Colbert testified before Congress about the issues of farmwork and immigration. And unlike most testimonies, Colbert gave his in character — the late night host pretended to be a conservative. "This is America. I don't want my tomato picked by a Mexican. I want it picked by an American, then sliced by a Guatemalan and served by a Venezuelan in a spa where a Chilean gives me a Brazilian," Colbert quipped (via NPR). And he didn't leave without taking some jabs at those who had assembled to hear his testimony. "Maybe this ag jobs bill would help. I don't know. Like most members of Congress, I haven't read it. ... I trust that following my testimony both sides will work together in the best interests of the American people, as you always do," he said.
Christopher Reeve advocated for increased funding for medical research
Christopher Reeve is still one of the most iconic superhero actors of all time. The actor was best known for playing Superman, and after tragically suffering a spinal cord injury from a horse-riding accident, Reeve personified his famed character in new ways for other members of the spinal cord injury community. After his accident, Reeve became a quadriplegic, but he didn't let that stop him from doing all he could to help others. In 1997, Reeve appeared before Congress to urge lawmakers to increase funding for research on spinal cord injuries. "It's imperative that the public, and more importantly, our elected representatives, understand that research today is not speculative. It is not a waste of money. It is the only way to relieve suffering while helping to save the American economy at the same time," Reeve said in his testimony.
Sadly, Reeve died in 2004, but his advocacy has had a lasting impact. In 2007, the House of Representatives passed the Christopher and Dana Reeve Paralysis Act in an effort to help victims of spinal cord injuries, and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation has continued to advocate and raise funds for more research into paralysis and spinal cord injuries in hopes of finding cures.
Bob Barker called for restrictions on the use of exotic animals in traveling circuses
Bob Baker's day job was giving out prizes to people for correctly guessing grocery prices, but in his spare time, the famed television host was a dedicated animal rights activist. Barker disallowed fur as a prize on "The Price Is Right," and he spent the last decades of his life as a vegetarian. The late celebrity also started the DJ&T Foundation, which funds spay and neuter clinics to help control the animal population.
Given his passion for animals, it came as a surprise to no one that Barker appeared in front of Congress in 2011 to urge lawmakers to vote in support of the Traveling Exotic Animal Protection Act, a bill drafted to protect exotic animals from use in circuses. In his famous voice, Barker passionately testified, "Once [circus workers have] taught [animals] these tricks, they continue to beat them. They beat them throughout their entire lives. They never know a day that is really pleasurable. And finally, after 20, 30, maybe even 40 years, they die, and that day that they die is probably the best day of their lives. Isn't that a horrible thought?"
Ben Affleck testified for a cause he cares about
In 2015, Ben Affleck joined the ranks of celebrities who have testified in front of Congress. The Oscar winner advocated in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee for sending more aid to Congo, a country for which he started a nonprofit organization, Eastern Congo Initiative, in an effort to help its people. By congressional standards, the hearing was packed with celebrities — Bill Gates and Affleck's then-wife, Jennifer Garner, were in attendance, too — and Affleck even quipped about testifying in front of Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Batman fanatic who made cameo appearances in multiple movies, including one of Affleck's.
The heart of Affleck's testimony, though, had nothing to do with Hollywood and everything to do with the people of Congo. Affleck shared the work that his organization has done to help Congo, and he called on Congress to do what it can to ensure more work is done there. "Simply put, we believe a country with enough arable land to feed a third of the world's population should not struggle to feed its own people, to send its own kids to school, or for basic healthcare," Affleck said. "Senators, if we continue to make smart and effective financial and diplomatic investments, we will help foster the next generation of Congolese entrepreneurs and leaders who will carry their country forward to stand as a model for the region and the continent," Affleck concluded.
Elton John urged lawmakers to increase funding for HIV/AIDS research
Elton John's work has impacted millions. He's touched lives through his music, and he's been a voice for people infected with HIV and AIDS. Through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the EGOT winner has funded programs that help those with the disease, and he's worked to eliminate the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS. John has also testified in front of Congress multiple times on behalf of his cause. In 2015, he specifically called for American lawmakers to continue funding HIV/AIDS research in an effort to eradicate the disease. "[T]his is the most powerful legislative body in the world. And this Congress indeed has the power to end AIDS," John said in his testimony.
In 2023, John appeared in front of Congress again, urging lawmakers to reauthorize the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The initiative was first started in 2003, and it has since been credited with saving 26 million lives from HIV/AIDS. "There is no better symbol of American greatness than PEPFAR, and you should all be very proud of your extraordinary efforts," John said to Congress during his visit (via Jack 1065). "By extending PEPFAR for another five years and fully funding it, together we can continue the march toward ending AIDS for everyone everywhere and leave no one behind," the musician added. PEPFAR was reauthorized in 2023, but its most recent reauthorization expired in March 2025, leaving its future uncertain.
Jennifer Garner advocated for children living in poverty
Jennifer Garner lives a lavish life now, but her childhood was different. Garner grew up in a middle-class family, and many of her neighbors, classmates, and friends lived in poverty, as did her mother when she was a child. Because of this, Garner is a fierce advocate for children living in poverty, and she works closely with Save the Children, a nonprofit organization aimed at protecting children from a variety of tragedies. Garner's work with Save the Children took her to Washington in 2017, and the actor testified in front of Congress to urge lawmakers to pass legislation directed at alleviating childhood poverty.
Garner specifically called on lawmakers to continue funding Head Start, a government-funded early education program. "As Congress considers ways to help families break the cycle of poverty, I would call for a significant investment in high-quality early childhood education. Not only do early childhood programs provide our next generation with a strong foundation for future success, but they also allow parents to enter the workforce knowing that their children have safe and nurturing opportunities," Garner said in her written testimony. "I would argue that we need to invest in future generations to ensure that all children have an opportunity to succeed and that the United States can continue to be a land of opportunity, not just for those born in the right ZIP code, but for all children," she added.
Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali appeared in front of Congress together
The more people involved, the greater the impact. In 2002, Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali appeared in front of Congress together, both sharing testimonies about their lives with Parkinson's disease and asking representatives to put more money toward funding to find a cure. Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, spoke on the boxer's behalf. "Just as the million other Americans who suffer from Parkinson's, Muhammad is battling a relentless, remorseless, insidious thief," she testified. "Parkinson's recognizes no titles, respects no achievements, nor bows to any amount of talent, courage, or character. Parkinson's does not discriminate. There is no question that Parkinson's is the fight of Muhammad's life."
Fox testified afterward, saying, "In describing our efforts, we often make analogies to great achievements, like the moonshot. But I'm here to tell you that administering a successful research program is not rocket science, it's mostly common sense and the will to get things done. And we're going to get this done." While Ali died in 2016, Fox has continued raising awareness about Parkinson's disease and raising money for research, and he started The Michael J. Fox Foundation to aid in his efforts.