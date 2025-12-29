Reactions To Ashton Kutcher's Rumored Comeback Prove His Reputation Will Never Recover

Ashton Kutcher's last film, the 2023 romcom "Your Place or Mine," received a poor score on Rotten Tomatoes (31%) because of his lack of chemistry with his co-star, Reese Witherspoon, which made headlines at the time. "The Butterfly Effect" star's wife, Mila Kunis, got a similar reaction from the public after a recent late-night appearance. A source told the Daily Mail that Kutcher is "desperate to redeem himself" and is hoping that his role as a mogul in "The Beauty" will help.

"He knows he's fallen out of favor over the years both in Hollywood and with the public for some inappropriate and misguided choices. He and Mila noticed they were getting less and less invites to Hollywood events," the source said. "'He's embarrassed by his former transgressions. He knows the Masterson and Diddy episodes are still fresh in people's minds. He's so nervous that he's literally asking his buddies if they think he'll ever be accepted again. He's desperate to salvage his image." Other recent controversies include accusations that he cheated on his ex-wife, Demi Moore; inappropriate comments about Hilary Duff when she was underage, and his defence of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno after the man was fired for failing to contact authorities about former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky amid Sandusky's child sex abuse scandal.

