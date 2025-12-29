Reactions To Ashton Kutcher's Rumored Comeback Prove His Reputation Will Never Recover
Ashton Kutcher's days as a heartthrob are over in the public's opinion, although a December 2025 report from the Daily Mail claims he is aching to return to favor in Hollywood after a series of controversial decisions ruined his reputation. According to the article, Kutcher is hoping that the upcoming Ryan Murphy series "The Beauty" will revive his acting career and fix his public mistakes. Some of those mistakes include writing a letter of support for his former "That '70s Show" costar Danny Masterson, a convicted rapist; his friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently serving four years in prison after being convicted of "transporting people across state lines for the purposes of prostitution," (per The 19th); and admitting on "Armchair Expert" that his family doesn't bathe every day.
Comments on the Daily Mail article prove that the public isn't looking to forgive "The Ranch" star any time soon. "He could start by taking a Shower," someone wrote. "Kutcher is washed up. Time to align with MAGA," someone else quipped. "He's a truly dangerous man. I hope his comeback fails," another reader declared. A few comments defended his mistakes, but most commenters seemed to want Kutcher to stay out of the spotlight. "No one wants to see him on any type of venue. He has plenty of money so he doesn't have to work. He needs to just stay on a rock for the rest of his life."The former "Punk'd" host made most of his fortune through tech investments and has said that he no longer relies on acting to support his family.
Kutcher is relying on friends for hope and support
Ashton Kutcher's last film, the 2023 romcom "Your Place or Mine," received a poor score on Rotten Tomatoes (31%) because of his lack of chemistry with his co-star, Reese Witherspoon, which made headlines at the time. "The Butterfly Effect" star's wife, Mila Kunis, got a similar reaction from the public after a recent late-night appearance. A source told the Daily Mail that Kutcher is "desperate to redeem himself" and is hoping that his role as a mogul in "The Beauty" will help.
"He knows he's fallen out of favor over the years both in Hollywood and with the public for some inappropriate and misguided choices. He and Mila noticed they were getting less and less invites to Hollywood events," the source said. "'He's embarrassed by his former transgressions. He knows the Masterson and Diddy episodes are still fresh in people's minds. He's so nervous that he's literally asking his buddies if they think he'll ever be accepted again. He's desperate to salvage his image." Other recent controversies include accusations that he cheated on his ex-wife, Demi Moore; inappropriate comments about Hilary Duff when she was underage, and his defence of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno after the man was fired for failing to contact authorities about former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky amid Sandusky's child sex abuse scandal.
