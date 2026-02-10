The Last Photos Of Nancy Guthrie Before Her Kidnapping Are Devastating Now

Longtime "Today" host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home against her will in the early hours of February 1, 2026. The world has learned about Nancy over the years thanks to her daughter, who occasionally brought her on the "Today" show and gave her birthday shoutouts. Family is clearly very important to Nancy, and she shared a sweet Christmas photo on Facebook just over a month before her kidnapping. It has turned out to be the last public photo of Nancy to be taken and shared before she disappeared.

In the photo, Nancy poses with the whole family — daughter Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, along with their two kids, plus older daughter Annie, her husband Tommaso Cioni, and their child. Like so many of us at Christmas time, the whole family is united by wearing matching pajamas. Looking at the photo, it feels like Nancy could be just about anybody's sweet grandma, and it's clear that her children and grandchildren must be grief-stricken over her disappearance.

This photograph followed another small glimpse that we got into the Guthrie family toward the end of the year. Savannah visited her mother and sister in Arizona for an episode of the "Today" show that aired in November 2025. The three women went to one of their favorite Mexican restaurants, and as they chatted and laughed, it was clear just how loved Nancy is by her children.