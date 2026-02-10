Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Divorce Gossip Reaches Fever Pitch With Shady Blame Game
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, divorce chatter is intensifying yet again. This time, it's their work life that seems to be causing issues in their marriage. The couple recently lost two valuable employees, and insiders say Meghan is blaming Harry for all their work-related drama.
Meghan and Harry have become known for wild staff turnover. Recently, though, two particularly important people who worked for the famous couple left their jobs, and it seems to have left Meghan struggling. The Sussexes' chief U.S. publicist, Meredith Maines, left her role. The executive director of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, James Holt, also left after five years. The result? "Meghan is in full meltdown mode," an insider told Radar.
It's understandable why this would be giving Meghan grief — not only did the couple lose key players in their businesses, but the optics aren't exactly good. Yet, rather than leaning on her husband and acting as a united force to solve the problems at hand, it seems that Meghan is pointing the finger at Harry. And, folks in her circle are noticing. "She's blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry. ... people around her are afraid she's losing it," the source explained.
Things may be crumbling behind the scenes for the Sussexes
We can't blame Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, for struggling at the moment. Not only are the Sussexes' businesses seemingly floundering, but their rumored money troubles are looking grim. If all of that isn't enough, there is more and more evidence that the marriage is on shaky ground. A source recently told OK! that when it comes to their professional lives, Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, "are going in different directions." They explained: "Harry and Meghan are on opposite schedules. As a result, they're spending a ton of time apart."
When you're in business with your partner, professional struggles are sure to put pressure on your relationship. In Meghan's situation, though, pushing Harry away isn't likely to help matters. "She has broken up with every relationship she's ever had – except for her mother and Harry," royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich told Radar. "She has a track record of destroying relationships – both with her own family and, of course, the royal family – ruined relationships with her friends [and] her businesses. Her Netflix ratings have plummeted. There is a consistent pattern of behavior... There is one common denominator – and it's her." Hopefully, the Sussexes can find a way to act like a team again, or the situation might only get worse from here.