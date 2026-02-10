Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Divorce Gossip Reaches Fever Pitch With Shady Blame Game

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, divorce chatter is intensifying yet again. This time, it's their work life that seems to be causing issues in their marriage. The couple recently lost two valuable employees, and insiders say Meghan is blaming Harry for all their work-related drama.

Meghan and Harry have become known for wild staff turnover. Recently, though, two particularly important people who worked for the famous couple left their jobs, and it seems to have left Meghan struggling. The Sussexes' chief U.S. publicist, Meredith Maines, left her role. The executive director of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, James Holt, also left after five years. The result? "Meghan is in full meltdown mode," an insider told Radar.

It's understandable why this would be giving Meghan grief — not only did the couple lose key players in their businesses, but the optics aren't exactly good. Yet, rather than leaning on her husband and acting as a united force to solve the problems at hand, it seems that Meghan is pointing the finger at Harry. And, folks in her circle are noticing. "She's blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry. ... people around her are afraid she's losing it," the source explained.