All The Details About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wild Staff Turnover (So Far)

Josh Kettler's resignation sparked questions among the media about who else had left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, behind. Apparently, the former chief of staff was the 18th employee under the Sussexes to hand in their two weeks' notice at the time. The list, going as far back as Harry and Meghan's wedding, included their former chief of communications, Toya Holness, film producer Ben Browning, former PR head Sara Latham, and former personal assistant Melissa Toubati — who reportedly quit after Meghan "left her in tears over her demands" (via the Daily Mail) — among others.

"Obviously, they are very difficult to work for," Hugo Vickers, a biographer, historian, and royal expert, told The Royal Observer. "If they've lost 18 people, which doesn't actually surprise me. I think it's definitely their fault and not the fault of these people who come in." Indeed, reports blame Meghan's conduct for the high turnover. "It's Meghan. She's unbearable," one insider told NewsNation. "She talks down to people and is very condescending." If Meghan reportedly can't even treat restaurant staff right, it isn't hard to imagine the kind of militantly tight ship she runs in her office.

In October 2024, Harry and Meghan also parted ways with Ashley Hansen, their global press secretary and communications head, who stepped down from her role with the Sussexes to open her own public relations firm, Three Gate Strategies. The PR pundit said in a statement (via Page Six): "I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust."