Stunning Photos Of Vanna White's Face Transformation Over The Years
When Vanna White joined "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982 at the age of 25, no one could have predicted that she'd still be there over four decades later. After all, White's job was to turn letters, whereas host Pat Sajak was supposed to be the star of the game show. However, White became a pop culture icon and outlasted Sajak, who retired in 2024 after more than 40 years and was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. White continued on, now in her late 60s, and she has aged gracefully.
Unlike Seacrest, who is burdened by plastic surgery and Ozempic rumors, you won't hear the same about White. She doesn't have the stretched face, sunken cheeks, overly full lips, or cakey makeup so many in Hollywood possess. White's a timeless beauty by being herself, flaws and all.
Vanna White looked liked the girl next door as a model
Before Vanna White became a household name through "Wheel of Fortune," she was a model and a struggling actress in movies like the slasher "Graduation Day." Here, in 1985, at the age of 28, she'd been flipping letters for three years. Her skin is flawless, and her features are narrow with thin lips and high cheeks sitting below some rather impressive '80s era bangs. White looks like the wide-smiled girl next door, mixed with a bit of glam.
A difficult personal life didn't age prematurely age Vanna White
In 1995, White was 38 and had a face that was a little bit older. In this picture, we can see crow's feet starting to show up around the corners of her eyes, and a few more lines forming on her jawline, but White still looks as stunning as ever.
By this point, White had seen a lot in life already. In 1986, her fiancé, John Gibson, died in a plane crash. Four years later, she married George Santo Pietro. When this photo was taken, she had a 1-year-old son, Nicholas, at home. White was surely stressed out, yet you wouldn't notice with her bright features.
Vanna White was a stunning mother of two in her 40s
In 2000, White was the mother of 6-year-old Nico and his little sister, Giovanna, born in 1997. Here, she poses with her husband of 10 years, George Santo Pietro. They would divorce two years later. If they were already having troubles when this picture was taken, you couldn't tell.
White is nearing her mid 40s, here, yet her smile is full, and her features aren't stretched out. Lines are forming on her chin and forehead, just a bit, but she's clearly aging gracefully.
Vanna White looked genuine in her 50s
It's 2010 in this photo, and Vanna White is 53. Crow's feet are more apparent, and the creases have grown deeper around her chin and on her forehead. There's no sign of plastic surgery, thick makeup, or puffy lips, though, as you might expect from a celebrity her age.
White looks happy and sure of herself, even as the relationship pain continued; she was engaged to Michael Kaye from 2004 to 2006 before the pair split up.
Vanna White's aging face was full of life in a happy relationship
In 2019, Vanna White was now in her early 60s. She's radiant in this picture, possibly because of the man standing next to her, John Donaldson, whom she started dating in 2012 and married in 2026. Here, they've been together for seven years, and it's easy to tell how happy she is by the smile on her face.
We can see the wrinkles on her nose stick out, her cheekbones have become more prominent, and the lines around her jaw are deeper. You get the sense, though, that she couldn't care less.
Vanna White's biggest smile is saved for her son
In 2025, Vanna White was just a few years from 70. And here's her smile, bigger than ever, as she stands next to her son, Nico. Her face is thinner now, the skin around it tighter due to age, and wrinkles frame features that don't bounce back quite like they used to. In the 2020s, so many aging stars have rejected the natural advancement of life. Not White, though, who looks happier and more content the older she gets.