Stunning Photos Of Vanna White's Face Transformation Over The Years

When Vanna White joined "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982 at the age of 25, no one could have predicted that she'd still be there over four decades later. After all, White's job was to turn letters, whereas host Pat Sajak was supposed to be the star of the game show. However, White became a pop culture icon and outlasted Sajak, who retired in 2024 after more than 40 years and was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. White continued on, now in her late 60s, and she has aged gracefully.

Unlike Seacrest, who is burdened by plastic surgery and Ozempic rumors, you won't hear the same about White. She doesn't have the stretched face, sunken cheeks, overly full lips, or cakey makeup so many in Hollywood possess. White's a timeless beauty by being herself, flaws and all.