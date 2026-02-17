Side-By-Side Photos Of Kate Middleton's Face Transformation Are Stunning

Like a fine wine or a work of art, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has simply gotten better and more elegant with age. Everyone knows that the strikingly beautiful Kate Middleton has undergone a stunning transformation since tying the knot with William, Prince of Wales, in April 2011. Even Kate's hairstyles have transformed in a speculator way. However, the results of her regal glow-up are even more remarkable when you see a side-by-side photo of Kate in her 20s compared to a contemporary photo of the future queen.

From her time as a college student at St. Andrews University, where she first met her future husband, Kate was always a glamorous and gorgeous woman. However, she undeniably had what many would call a baby face, with rounder cheeks and softer, more delicate features. This photo of Kate, on the left, was snapped in 2006, when she was 24 years old, as she looked out over the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in Surrey, England. The photo to the right was snapped in November 2025, as Kate, then 43, attended an Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire.

Tim Graham & Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

Life as a princess has certainly given Kate a stunning air of elegance and maturity that seems to be reflected in her face. Her impressive cheekbones, sharp jawline, and flawless complexion are the embodiment of regal perfection. Despite her high-profile health issues, which she's managed to overcome with grace, Kate hasn't let the stress of life in the spotlight wear her down. Instead, she's used that pressure and heat to transform into sparkling brilliance, like coal into a diamond.