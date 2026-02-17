Side-By-Side Photos Of Kate Middleton's Face Transformation Are Stunning
Like a fine wine or a work of art, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has simply gotten better and more elegant with age. Everyone knows that the strikingly beautiful Kate Middleton has undergone a stunning transformation since tying the knot with William, Prince of Wales, in April 2011. Even Kate's hairstyles have transformed in a speculator way. However, the results of her regal glow-up are even more remarkable when you see a side-by-side photo of Kate in her 20s compared to a contemporary photo of the future queen.
From her time as a college student at St. Andrews University, where she first met her future husband, Kate was always a glamorous and gorgeous woman. However, she undeniably had what many would call a baby face, with rounder cheeks and softer, more delicate features. This photo of Kate, on the left, was snapped in 2006, when she was 24 years old, as she looked out over the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in Surrey, England. The photo to the right was snapped in November 2025, as Kate, then 43, attended an Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire.
Life as a princess has certainly given Kate a stunning air of elegance and maturity that seems to be reflected in her face. Her impressive cheekbones, sharp jawline, and flawless complexion are the embodiment of regal perfection. Despite her high-profile health issues, which she's managed to overcome with grace, Kate hasn't let the stress of life in the spotlight wear her down. Instead, she's used that pressure and heat to transform into sparkling brilliance, like coal into a diamond.
Kate Middleton's transformation seems to reflect her increasing maturity and royal prominence
Looking back at the past cosmetic choices made by Catherine, Princess of Wales, it's clear that she's also undergone a makeup transformation over the years, as well. In her carefree youth, Kate Middleton opted for a more low-key and natural look. As her role in the royal family changed and developed, so did her styling and beauty routine. She began experimenting with bronzer and different eyebrow techniques as she found herself and her ultimate look. All the while, she staved off the typically detrimental effects of aging by simply getting more and more regal, becoming the very model of a modern princess.
Miranda Holder, an expert in royal styles and trends, spoke with Hello! in September 2023 and suggested that Kate's entire look changed to reflect her increasingly important role in the royal family — especially now that she's positioned to become the future queen. "Princess Kate's image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales," Holder shared with the outlet. "She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen."
The photos above show how subtle changes can make big differences, and just how prepared Kate looks to be queen. The photo on the left shows a 25-year-old Kate as she attended the famed horse racing event at the Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2007, barely four years before she and William, Prince of Wales, exchanged vows. Meanwhile, the photo on the right shows Kate at 43, smiling brightly while walking into Westminster Abbey in London for a traditional carol service in December 2025. The beautiful royal radiates the warmth, poise, and elegance befitting a glamorous princess.