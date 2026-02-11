Side-By-Side Photos Reveal Why Jackée Harry Was Concerned About Her 'Ozempic Face'
Jackée Harry made her Broadway debut in 1978 and quickly became a star of the stage and screen. The multitalented star, who was the first Black woman to win a Best Supporting Actress Emmy for her work on the classic sitcom "227," has been a recognizable face to audiences for generations, and because of that, it was important to her that she still look like herself after losing 50 lbs. with the help of GLP-1 medication. Harry, who plays Paulina Price on "Days of Our Lives," discussed her weight loss and the decision to have a facelift with People.
Harry's journey started during the COVID-19 pandemic when she found out she was pre-diabetic. Her doctor put her on GLP-1 medication which, as the comedian explained, was difficult at first, saying "...it's like three weeks... dizzy, nauseous, constipation and you don't throw up, you hurl!" The weight loss, and how quickly it happened took Harry by surprise, and, after a year and a half, she was no longer pre-diabetic. And while she is excited to be a size 10 again, the rapid change did come with some negative side effects, including body dysmorphia. Harry explained that "I look in the mirror and still see fat, you know, and you can't equate the way you're looking with the way you're feeling." The hardest part for her was the well known side effect commonly referred to as "Ozempic face."
After her surgery, she's still Jackée.
According to Dr. Patrick Davis, who also spoke with People, "Ozempic face" is caused by the quick and dramatic weight loss that comes with using GLP-1s. As the doctor explained, along with the loss of fat, a person using the medication may also lose some muscle, which will exacerbate the "deflation in certain areas, especially in the face." For Jackée Harry, her biggest worry was her neck, which she felt was sagging too much. Harry admitted that she "got a little frantic" about her appearance and decided to get a facelift to take care of the issue.
Dr. Davis' work has the "Sister, Sister" star's fans praising the work on social media. One user on X exclaimed that "Auntee looks tf goody!" while another commented "Definitely still her gorgeous face! Very good work." But, most importantly, Harry is ecstatic about how things turned out, telling People, "I'm totally satisfied... it looks good and I'm still Jackée." and saying that she is more confident now. No longer pre-diabetic, Harry is off her GLP-1 medication and doesn't plan to go back to it. "But," she joked, "if I start gaining more than 10 pounds, I'm running back in there!"