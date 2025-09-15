Celebs Who Likely Won't Get An Invite To Taylor Swift's Wedding

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pair revealed in August 2025 that they'd gotten engaged — long after fans had started speculating that they'd already gotten secretly married the year before. The "Shake It Off" songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the happy news of their joyful engagement on Instagram with a snapshot of Kelce popping the question, and a look at Swift's sparkling ring, which proved just how well her future husband actually knows her.

Swift's love life has always taken center stage in the public spotlight and has led to fans speculating about how her songs are about her exes, or coming up with theories about how she secretly got married to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn back in 2022. Now, it seems the bulk of rumors and speculation will likely be directed at Swift and Kelce's forthcoming wedding. Everything from which dresses she'll wear (and how many) to who will perform, where it will be held and who will get invited, it's all being mulled over and extensively examined by fans and pop culture pundits alike.

While the guest list is almost sure to be star-studded, many fans may be even more interested in which famous figures don't make the cut. Despite being beloved by millions, Swift has managed to spark a few feuds in her time, and make some A-list enemies, of a sort. So, looking ahead to the inevitable circus that is to come, let's look at a few celebs who are almost certainly not going to be in attendance for Swift and Kelce's big day.