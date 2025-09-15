Celebs Who Likely Won't Get An Invite To Taylor Swift's Wedding
Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pair revealed in August 2025 that they'd gotten engaged — long after fans had started speculating that they'd already gotten secretly married the year before. The "Shake It Off" songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the happy news of their joyful engagement on Instagram with a snapshot of Kelce popping the question, and a look at Swift's sparkling ring, which proved just how well her future husband actually knows her.
Swift's love life has always taken center stage in the public spotlight and has led to fans speculating about how her songs are about her exes, or coming up with theories about how she secretly got married to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn back in 2022. Now, it seems the bulk of rumors and speculation will likely be directed at Swift and Kelce's forthcoming wedding. Everything from which dresses she'll wear (and how many) to who will perform, where it will be held and who will get invited, it's all being mulled over and extensively examined by fans and pop culture pundits alike.
While the guest list is almost sure to be star-studded, many fans may be even more interested in which famous figures don't make the cut. Despite being beloved by millions, Swift has managed to spark a few feuds in her time, and make some A-list enemies, of a sort. So, looking ahead to the inevitable circus that is to come, let's look at a few celebs who are almost certainly not going to be in attendance for Swift and Kelce's big day.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber likely won't be at the reception
There's been no shortage of public animosity between Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber over the years, and the "Reputation" artist doesn't count the "Peaches" singer as a friend. Their feud reached a fever pitch in 2019 when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records. At the time, Swift publicly spoke out against Braun, who had taken ownership of many of Swift's master recordings with the purchase. At the time, Bieber — a friend and client of Braun's — leveled a diss at Swift on social media and accused her of trying to use her legion of fans to harass Braun.
"What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?" Bieber wrote in an Instagram post in June 2019 that attempted to be delicate and political but just further fanned the flames of discord. "Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter." Swift never publicly responded to Bieber's post, and as far as anyone knows the pair have never reconciled.
Another reason the "Sorry" singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are not likely to get invited stems from Swift's close friendship with Selena Gomez. It's believed that Swift may play some role in Gomez's own forthcoming wedding to Benny Blanco and that Gomez will, at the very least, be in attendance at Swift's nuptials. Given Gomez and Bieber were a high-profile couple before their public split – and the rumored bad blood between Gomez and Hailey – there's little chance the Biebers will need to make room in their schedules for Swift's special day.
Kim Kardashian probably doesn't need to save the date
Taylor Swift's issues with Kim Kardashian are well documented, and many of them revolve around the actions of Kanye "Ye" West — who has committed no shortage of shocking and deeply problematic acts in recent years. Long before Kardashian and West ever tied the knot, West shocked the world when he stormed the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to interrupt Swift's acceptance speech. The pair later seemed to patch things up, but a new feud was started over West's 2016 song, "Famous," which featured insulting and demeaning lyrics about Swift.
As it turned out, the lyrics in the song and the feud itself hurt Swift more than people realized. Kardashian — who was then married to West — inserted herself into the ongoing narrative by posting snippets of a clandestinely recorded phone call between West and Swift that suggested Swift had given her blessing for the lyrics. Swift later claimed the call had been edited to paint her in a negative light, and the feud escalated dramatically. In fact, the drama between them was so heated it became the inspiration for Swift's hugely popular 2017 song, "Look What You Made Me Do," off her "Reputation" album.
Despite West and Kardashian calling it quits on their marriage in 2021, Kardashian's bitter, years-long feud with Swift means she can all but count on not getting an invite in the mail anytime soon. Additionally, what with West writing a song praising Nazis and Hitler specifically, it seems unlikely he'll be getting invited to many celeb weddings at all in the near future.
The entire Trump family can almost definitely count on not getting invited
Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story likely shouldn't expect to see politics play much of a role in their wedding. However, Donald Trump and his ilk almost certainly won't be getting an invite after the president's controversial comments about Swift throughout the years. While Swift had shied away from sharing her political opinions for many years, that changed in 2018 when she endorsed Democratic nominee Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. Since then, Trump has been particularly critical of the "Shake It Off" songstress.
In August 2025, Trump took to social media to brag that he somehow destroyed Swift's career. The president of the United States and self-professed "very stable genius" declared on Truth Social that, in the wake of his campaign against her, Swift "was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."
However, Trump's tune noticeably changed a few weeks later when Swift and Kelce announced their engagement. Trump was asked by a reporter about their announcement, and in a rare moment of congeniality, he shared what felt like genuine support and some sweet talk. "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump said (via X). "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck." Despite this surprising moment of amicability, his years-long campaign of verbal aggression has likely blacklisted Trump and all of his divisive family members.
Blake Lively being included would be a huge surprise
Once upon a time, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were close friends, and Lively even played a major role in the early days of Swift's romance with Travis Kelce. Lively was by Swift's side when she went to cheer her beau on during some of his big games, and they even went on some double dates alongside Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. Unfortunately, it seems their bond was shattered after Swift got dragged into Lively high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Lively and Reynolds have been in a protracted court quagmire with the "It Ends With Us" director, and Swift was pulled into the mess via some text messages she allegedly traded with Lively regarding the film's script and other small behind-the-scenes details. Getting embroiled in the drama must have been embarrassing for Swift, as she reportedly cut off contact with Lively almost entirely. A source told the Daily Mail in June 2025 that Lively has "been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had," but that Swift has not entertained the idea of reconciling.
Although it feels like Swift's engagement may have been the final nail in the coffin for their friendship. Another source told Daily Mail in August that Lively "didn't reach out" when news of the engagement broke, and "isn't going to" anytime soon. The source says Lively already knows she won't get invited — even if Swift is the godmother of Lively's children — and the actress isn't even spending time worrying about it. "There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't," the source said. "She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that."