Fashion Rules Olympic Ice Skaters Must Follow

On-ice fashion has evolved far beyond the days of former U.S. Olympic figure skater, Dorothy Hamill, and her sweet skating skirts that swirled as she twirled around the ice. Today's skaters look like they could go from rink to runway. They leap to awe-inspiring heights, perform dizzying spins, and execute fancy footwork in costumes that are as much a part of a winning program as a quad axel (looking at you, Quad God). But as much as skaters look to custom and even couture skating costumes to express their creativity, there are rules that, if broken, can be the difference in whether or not a skater makes the podium. Some rules that the figure skaters must follow are explicit, while others are merely understood to be the norm. But all must be considered when going for the gold.

The transformation of the skating costume from functional to fashionable took off in the '80s, when skaters realized that the right costume could make a performance even more memorable."It's about the overall image the skater is trying to create," designer Jan Longmire, a pioneer in the world of skating costumes, told Skating Magazine. Six-time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Nathan Chen agreed. "Costumes are an important part of skating and can oftentimes express what the movement and choreography can't," he explained to Vogue. "What we're wearing, and how we present ourselves, makes for the total package — and it makes a lasting impact on the audience and the judges." As Olympian Vincent Zhou added, "The costume is the cherry on top — it adds that final bit of flavor."