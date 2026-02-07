Strict Rules Olympic Figure Skaters Are Forced To Follow

Figure skating is the crown jewel of the Winter Olympic Games. Interestingly, the sport first made its appearance during the Summer Olympics in 1908, which took place in London. Figure skating became the first winter sport to be featured in any Olympics. It's fitting that figure skating shifted to the Winter Olympics at its first event ever, held in 1924. Since then, it has become one of the most followed winter sports. It's so popular that past Olympic figure skaters have shifted into the mainstream pop culture world. Former Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski appeared on Season 4 of the reality show "The Traitors," showing how popular skaters are, even after they aren't competing anymore.

Ice skaters who reach the Olympics are at the top of their field. The 2026 Olympic U.S. figure skating team is reportedly one of the most promising teams assembled. The team of single and pair skaters will take on the world in Italy, but just because they've made it to the top competition doesn't mean it gets easier from there. With the prestige of the Olympics also comes a set of guidelines for all competing athletes. Much like the gymnasts who follow strict rules, ice skaters must also abide by rigid guidelines both before and after joining the Olympic team.