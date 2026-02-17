Side-By-Side Photos Prove Audrey Hepburn Has A Modern Celeb Lookalike
Audrey Hepburn's legacy in Hollywood goes well beyond acting. While there are many untold truths about her life, most people know she became a style icon because of the unforgettable costumes she wore in films like "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "My Fair Lady." In fact, feuding royal sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have drawn inspiration from the same Hepburn look at different times. Hepburn's Hollywood doppelgänger Lily Collins is following a similar path to the late "Roman Holiday" star in the Netflix hit "Emily in Paris." Collins' costumes on the show, in which she plays the titular character, are as fun to admire as the show is to watch. The women's similar career paths are even more significant when considering just how much they resemble each other.
Side-by-side photos of Collins and Hepburn could prove to anyone what it actually means to look like someone else. Putting their outfits, makeup, and hairstyles aside, the similarities in their facial features are impossible to deny, starting with the curve of their eyebrows. Their eyes have a similar shape that could be described as wide and doe-like. Plus, their noses are nearly identical.
Collins also has similarly shaped lips as Hepburn, although the "Mirror, Mirror" star's are noticeably bigger. They even have a comparable jawline and chin shape. Based on these two photos, Hepburn has the smaller forehead, and that's the biggest difference in their faces.
Lily Collins has cited Audrey Hepburn as a role model
Although Lily Collins doesn't appear to have publicly addressed the fact that Aubrey Hepburn is undeniably her legendary doppelgänger, she did reveal her admiration for the "Funny Face" star to Marie Claire UK in 2014. "Her timeless features, elegance, and charm will always represent the epitome of grace," Collins said. "She was not only an incredible actress but her charity work with UNICEF was so inspiring and admirable."
Collins is a producer on her hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris," and lives in Europe like her alter ego. Her behind-the-scenes title means that in addition to starring as Emily on screen, she likely gets a significant say on key decisions about the show, like her character's wardrobe. Emily Cooper has become a modern style icon, and Collins and the show's lead costume designer Marylin Fitoussi make sure to leave no question in viewers' minds that the fictional marketing executive has taken notes from Hepburn. There are too many fashion nods to Audrey to list them all, but per a Vogue article, some of the most fabulous "Emily in Paris" costumes were inspired by Hepburn's outfits in movies like "Charade," "My Fair Lady," and "Roman Holiday." Fitoussi even told WWD that for an all-black look inspired by "Charade," Collins wore the exact sunglasses that Hepburn did.