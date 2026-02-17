Side-By-Side Photos Prove Audrey Hepburn Has A Modern Celeb Lookalike

Audrey Hepburn's legacy in Hollywood goes well beyond acting. While there are many untold truths about her life, most people know she became a style icon because of the unforgettable costumes she wore in films like "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "My Fair Lady." In fact, feuding royal sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have drawn inspiration from the same Hepburn look at different times. Hepburn's Hollywood doppelgänger Lily Collins is following a similar path to the late "Roman Holiday" star in the Netflix hit "Emily in Paris." Collins' costumes on the show, in which she plays the titular character, are as fun to admire as the show is to watch. The women's similar career paths are even more significant when considering just how much they resemble each other.

Pascal Le Segretain & Tplp/Getty

Side-by-side photos of Collins and Hepburn could prove to anyone what it actually means to look like someone else. Putting their outfits, makeup, and hairstyles aside, the similarities in their facial features are impossible to deny, starting with the curve of their eyebrows. Their eyes have a similar shape that could be described as wide and doe-like. Plus, their noses are nearly identical.

Collins also has similarly shaped lips as Hepburn, although the "Mirror, Mirror" star's are noticeably bigger. They even have a comparable jawline and chin shape. Based on these two photos, Hepburn has the smaller forehead, and that's the biggest difference in their faces.