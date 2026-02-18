Jarring Photos Of Riley Gaines Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Photographed Up Close
Conservative podcaster Riley Gaines loves to share her opinion — whether others want to hear it or not. So, it's only fair that we share our opinion about her makeup habits, even if she doesn't agree. That said, maybe seeing some particularly bad close-up photos of her makeup will actually inspire her to try a new beauty routine.
Since she arrived on the scene, we've seen Gaines sport some awful outfits that even her legs couldn't save. Yet, we think her taste in makeup may be worse than her fashion sense, and we've got the pics to prove it. We've seen plenty of folks undergo some wild MAGA transformations lately, so we've come to know what to expect from this makeup style: piled-on foundation, heavy contouring, and lots and lots of dark eye makeup. For obvious reasons, these bad beauty choices look way worse up close, and there are plenty of photos that prove Gaines can officially be a "Republican makeup" spokesperson.
Her Capitol Hill makeup was capital B Bad
In 2023, Riley Gaines headed to Capitol Hill to testify at a House Oversight Subcommittee. And of course, she made sure to have her extra-long eyelashes and cakey foundation in tow for the special occasion. As seen above, her spiky lashes are probably the most noticeable part of her look, but they're made even more obvious thanks to the smudgy smokey eye. Paired with piled-on face makeup, her makeup feels heavy and overpowering.
Black-tie wedding? More like black-eye wedding makeup
In fall 2025, Riley Gaines sported black to a wedding, and she had the eye cosmetics to match. Dark, severe eye makeup is a particularly common component of the "Republican makeup" trend, and the conservative firebrand is definitely rocking it in the above selfie she shared on Instagram. It seems that Gaines may have had her cosmetics professionally done for the occasion, since her base appears a bit smoother and less caked-on than what we typically see from her. Yet, even with this improvement, the all-around harsh eye makeup overwhelms the look.
Her distracting spider lashes
In August 2025, Riley Gaines appeared at the 10X Ladies Conference. From afar, her makeup actually didn't look quite as overdone as it sometimes does. Up close, though, is a different story, and we think this photo could use a warning for folks with arachnophobia. Gaines' extra-long lashes are coated in thick, black mascara all the way around her eyes, and these spidery-looking lashes totally distract from the rest of her look. While her seemingly pared-down face makeup is a refreshing choice, it almost adds extra emphasis to her wacky lashes.
Her Father's Day post featured the mother of all overdone makeup looks
In June 2025, Riley Gaines shared a photo of her and her hubby on Instagram in honor of Father's Day. Yet it was Gaines' makeup that stole the show: It was so heavy and intense that she was almost unrecognizable. Considering how often she sports caked-on makeup, this is particularly surprising. Her thick, black eyelashes and liner looked cartoonish, and her harsh contour, highlighter, and foundation all made her look like she was sporting stage cosmetics.
When she went contour crazy
Heavy, high-contrast contouring has become a staple in "Republican makeup," and Riley Gaines had this on full display in a photo she was tagged in on Instagram in January 2026. When looking at this pic, it's easy for your eyes to go right to the blush and contouring — especially when Gaines is side-by-side with a pal who has much more natural-looking makeup. Gaines also sports intense, black eyelashes and liner, which makes her look feel even more overdone.
When her eyeliner was a total disaster
In late 2025, a photo of Riley Gaines wearing one of her worst-ever eyeliner looks hit Instagram. In the pic, she's clearly rocking her usual all-over piled-on makeup, but what caught our eye the most is the eyeliner. Gaines is wearing black eyeliner all the way around her eyes, causing them to appear smaller and closer together. She paired this choice with her frequently worn spider lashes for a look that feels dated and overdone. Overall, these intense eye makeup looks simply never leave Gaines looking her best.