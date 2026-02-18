The Tragic Reason You Barely See Joseph Gordon-Levitt Anymore
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had a prolific career since he was a youngster, appearing in "The Juror," "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later," and "10 Things I Hate About You," before starring in many beloved movies as an adult, including "500 Days of Summer" and "The Dark Knight Rises." However, film buffs may have noticed Joseph has been appearing on screen less and less frequently in recent years, which could be attributed to the tragic loss of his older brother. Despite a six and half-year age difference, "Super Pumped" star Joseph had a close-knit relationship with Daniel "Dan" Gordon-Levitt. In 2005, the duo filmed segments for what eventually became a media company they launched together, HitRECord, and Joseph seemed to be in a great place in life.
However, in 2010, tragedy struck when Dan, who was also a performer who practiced fire-spinning, passed away at the age of just 36. His cause of death was allegedly an accidental drug overdose, specifically ketamine. While Joseph continues to act, the "3rd Rock From The Sun" star now picks roles periodically because his brother's passing made Joseph realize that his time on this earth is short, and he only wants to do things that fill him with joy. In January 2026, a source close to the Golden Globe-nominated actor explained to the Daily Mail how losing Dan affected his work.
"His brother's death has had a lasting impact," they confirmed. "Joseph has continued to work since that moment in a mixture of on camera and voice roles, but what it taught him most was that life is fleeting and should be enjoyed." However, as the source clarified, "It's not that Joseph doesn't enjoy working, but he also enjoys life and working on projects that were dear to his brother."
Joseph Gordon-Levitt uses his career to honor his late brother
While former "3rd Rock From The Sun" cast member Joseph Gordon-Levitt was once a blockbuster mainstay, he now typically chooses roles in smaller films. This seems to be due to the fact that the talented performer wants to only do work that truly interests him since he knows that life is precious and must be savored, rather than signing on purely to make money. Joseph appeared in two relatively small releases in 2024, "Greedy People" and "Killer Heat," alongside a voice cameo in Netflix's "Knives Out" sequel, "Wake Up Dead Man." Likewise, the former teen star is still heavily active within the company he co-founded with his late brother, HitRECord.
According to ABC News, the "Don Jon" star discussed HitRECord after his brother's heartbreaking death in a YouTube video, explaining how Dan Gordon-Levitt experienced all of the major events in life first, and morbidly, that included dying. The "Looper" star felt like he always had to compete with his older sibling, but as they grew up, that competition turned into collaboration until, finally, "Being a second child hardly mattered at all." As Joseph sadly acknowledged, "I always had him as an example." While losing a sibling before their time is beyond tragic, the actor is able to keep his brother's legacy alive through the roles he chooses and their media company.