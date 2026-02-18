The Tragic Reason You Barely See Joseph Gordon-Levitt Anymore

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had a prolific career since he was a youngster, appearing in "The Juror," "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later," and "10 Things I Hate About You," before starring in many beloved movies as an adult, including "500 Days of Summer" and "The Dark Knight Rises." However, film buffs may have noticed Joseph has been appearing on screen less and less frequently in recent years, which could be attributed to the tragic loss of his older brother. Despite a six and half-year age difference, "Super Pumped" star Joseph had a close-knit relationship with Daniel "Dan" Gordon-Levitt. In 2005, the duo filmed segments for what eventually became a media company they launched together, HitRECord, and Joseph seemed to be in a great place in life.

However, in 2010, tragedy struck when Dan, who was also a performer who practiced fire-spinning, passed away at the age of just 36. His cause of death was allegedly an accidental drug overdose, specifically ketamine. While Joseph continues to act, the "3rd Rock From The Sun" star now picks roles periodically because his brother's passing made Joseph realize that his time on this earth is short, and he only wants to do things that fill him with joy. In January 2026, a source close to the Golden Globe-nominated actor explained to the Daily Mail how losing Dan affected his work.

"His brother's death has had a lasting impact," they confirmed. "Joseph has continued to work since that moment in a mixture of on camera and voice roles, but what it taught him most was that life is fleeting and should be enjoyed." However, as the source clarified, "It's not that Joseph doesn't enjoy working, but he also enjoys life and working on projects that were dear to his brother."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).