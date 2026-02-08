Whatever Happened To The Cast Of 3rd Rock From The Sun?

In early 1996, a midseason replacement hit NBC's airwaves with a hilarious bang. The creation of former "Saturday Night Live" writers Bonnie and Terry Turner, "3rd Rock from the Sun" was a sitcom with a fantastical sci-fi premise: a group of aliens from another galaxy undertake a research mission to understand the humans who populate Planet Earth, with these extraterrestrial fish out of water struggling to understand the complexities of human behavior while disguised as earthlings in a small Ohio town.

Masquerading as a human family, the aliens and their alter egos were: the high commander, aka physics professor Dick Solomon (John Lithgow); the information officer, disguised as teenager Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), despite being the oldest member of the team; the security officer, Sally (Kirsten Johnston); and Harry (French Stewart), vital to the mission because of the transmitter implanted in his head that allows the team to communicate with their superior. Also thrown into the mix were "Saturday Night Live" alum Jane Curtin as Dick's colleague/girlfriend, Elmarie Wendel as the Solomons' eccentric landlady, Mamie Dubcek, and "Star Trek" legend William Shatner in the recurring role of The Big Giant Head, to whom the team reported.

Unabashedly silly and laugh-out-loud funny, "3rd Rock" was a hit with viewers until ending its run in 2001. The talented cast went on to a variety of projects, yet will always be remembered by fans for six seasons of hilarity.