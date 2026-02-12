Prince Harry's Unusual Behavior Has Gavin Newsom On Everyone's Lips

A new video of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is making the rounds online for a surprising reason. On February 11, Harry met with British families in L.A. for a cause close to his heart: these families lost a child as a result of social media. Yet, Harry's behavior in the video is catching folks' eyes. And it's reminding them of another public figure from across the pond.

I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior. pic.twitter.com/9Ac7VqhvMp — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 12, 2026

"None of you should be here," Harry told grieving families in the video that's all over X, formerly known as Twitter. He added, "... Thank you for doing everything that you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this." As he spoke, Harry was moving his hands. In fact, he was moving his hands a lot. And everyone was picking up on his oddly enthusiastic gesturing.

"I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior," one X-user wrote alongside the clip. Plenty of people are simply animated when they talk. This, however, is a bit unusual based on what we've come to expect from Harry. Plenty of netizens sounded off in the comment section, noting that these movements don't look like typical Harry. Instead, they look more like the governor of his current home state. As one X-user put it, "He's channeling [Gavin] Newsom."