Prince Harry's Unusual Behavior Has Gavin Newsom On Everyone's Lips
A new video of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is making the rounds online for a surprising reason. On February 11, Harry met with British families in L.A. for a cause close to his heart: these families lost a child as a result of social media. Yet, Harry's behavior in the video is catching folks' eyes. And it's reminding them of another public figure from across the pond.
I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior.
"None of you should be here," Harry told grieving families in the video that's all over X, formerly known as Twitter. He added, "... Thank you for doing everything that you've done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this." As he spoke, Harry was moving his hands. In fact, he was moving his hands a lot. And everyone was picking up on his oddly enthusiastic gesturing.
"I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior," one X-user wrote alongside the clip. Plenty of people are simply animated when they talk. This, however, is a bit unusual based on what we've come to expect from Harry. Plenty of netizens sounded off in the comment section, noting that these movements don't look like typical Harry. Instead, they look more like the governor of his current home state. As one X-user put it, "He's channeling [Gavin] Newsom."
Why would Prince Harry be mimicking Gavin Newsom?
"You know who else is over-animated like that? Gavin Newsom," one X-user pointed out about Prince Harry's lively gesturing. Many others shared this opinion. "He has been hanging out with Gavin Newsom...." another commenter suggested. One hypothesized that "he took lessons" from the California governor." Another called the movements "politician body language. Used to influence an audience."
But why would Harry be mimicking the politician? Well, folks have their theories. "He thinks it gives him gravitas and makes him look like California's governor..." one X-user wrote. Another guessed that Harry isn't modeling his behavior after Newsom; they're just using the same coach. "Those hand gestures... come from the consultants Harry is currently using to better help him communicate with the peasant class," they quipped, adding, "It's the same group Gov Gavin Newsom uses."
Another user suggested that the hand movements were simply a result of Harry's Montecito home base rubbing off on him, writing, "Too much California in this guy now..." So, does Harry's Newsom-esque body language actually have anything to do with the governor? That's unclear. Yet, Harry does know him. He had a welcome call with Newsom when he first arrived in California back in 2020. Since he seemingly doesn't plan to return to the royal family, maybe he is committing a bit extra to Cali life and leaning into his relationship with the man in charge.