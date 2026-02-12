Savannah Guthrie's Colleagues Get Torn To Shreds For 'Gross' Behavior Amid Nancy's Kidnapping

A few weeks before Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing, the anchor was away from her TV career due to an issue with her vocal cords. While Guthrie went on hiatus for surgery, one source told the Daily Mail that, "Without Savannah [on air], the vibe shifted immediately. It stopped feeling like a classroom and started feeling like a group of equals. ... It feels more collaborative, more relaxed. The show feels warmer." However, the tragedy of her mother's reported abduction has forced her colleagues to acknowledge Guthrie's humanity despite inner-office power dynamics, with one source reflecting, "It makes you see someone in a totally different light — not the hard-driving ambitious TV star but a vulnerable frightened woman who is in the middle of a nightmare."

However, despite this seeming change of heart, audiences were still not pleased with the NBC crew's apparent resentment of their leading lady. While some were pleased with the obvious backtracking, many were quick to call out the hypocrisy of their complaints. One commenter pointed out how, "Everyone on that show is cutthroat. Very competitive studio," while another addressed how, "Their complaints about Savannah were that she is a leader?! Sounds like a bunch of whiners!!" It seems that despite their best efforts, the team at NBC are going to have a hard time regaining viewers' trust. Guthrie hasn't had an easy life, but at the very least the public and many of her fellow anchors, such as Craig Melvin, are vehemently rallying behind her with compassion.