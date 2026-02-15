Side-By-Side Photos Of The View's Sunny Hostin Show Off 'Ozempic Face' Transformation
Known for her wit and firebrand opinions, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin has also shown she's open to undergoing some transformation, including using weight loss drugs. However, the rapid weight loss that can occur with the use of these drugs also affects other parts of the body, especially the face. Skin can sag, wrinkles become more pronounced, and a general hollowing of the cheek bones creates the eerie look of "Ozempic face." Unfortunately for Hostin, it appears she's not immune to the trend.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw Hostin deal with some tragedy of her own, she told the Daily Mail in 2025 that she was nervous to return to television. "All I did was eat...And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air," she said of her 40-pound weight gain. "So I...took Mounjaro," she confirmed. Mounjaro is a GLP-1 drug used to treat diabetes and prompt weight loss, similar to competitor Ozempic. And the drug has drastically transformed her face.
In the above side-by-side image, on the left is Hostin from 2015 before taking Mounjaro, and on the right is Hostin in 2025 after. While her features have remained relatively the same, unlike other stars who look drastically different after taking GLP-1s, they are more pronounced and sharper. Her face appears longer, due to the sunken nature of her cheeks, and the lines around her nose and mouth are more visible. Having wrinkles appear more defined is an unfortunate side effect of rapid weight loss, but it seems to be something Hostin and others are willing to put up with in lieu of other benefits. In fact, Hostin isn't the only "View" star to admit to having taken medication for weight loss.
Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg are outspoken about Mounjaro
Sunny Hostin has touted the efficacy of GLP-1 Mounjaro, standing by her choices. In 2025, she told the Daily Mail that she would even go back on the medication. "If I needed to, sure. Why not?" she shared. Her pleasant experience with the drug is mirrored by her "The View" co-host, Whoopi Goldberg. Though Goldberg has one of the more obvious cases of "Ozempic face," she has often touted the wonderful experience she's had with Mounjaro.
In a 2024 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Goldberg opened up about losing the weight of "almost two people." In January 2026, "The View" hosted fellow Ozempic user Oprah Winfrey for a discussion on Winfrey's new book "Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free." During their sit-down, Winfrey and the co-hosts brought up their struggles with shame, bodily acceptance, and being bold enough to use weight loss medication.
Winfrey herself even mentioned that it felt like time "to come out about using the medications and no longer feel shame," about the shape her weight loss journey has taken. With Winfrey, Goldberg, and Hostin touting the ups of GLP-1s, the challenges of a shifting face in conjunction with weight loss seem to be low on their radar.