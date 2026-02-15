Side-By-Side Photos Of The View's Sunny Hostin Show Off 'Ozempic Face' Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Known for her wit and firebrand opinions, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin has also shown she's open to undergoing some transformation, including using weight loss drugs. However, the rapid weight loss that can occur with the use of these drugs also affects other parts of the body, especially the face. Skin can sag, wrinkles become more pronounced, and a general hollowing of the cheek bones creates the eerie look of "Ozempic face." Unfortunately for Hostin, it appears she's not immune to the trend.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw Hostin deal with some tragedy of her own, she told the Daily Mail in 2025 that she was nervous to return to television. "All I did was eat...And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air," she said of her 40-pound weight gain. "So I...took Mounjaro," she confirmed. Mounjaro is a GLP-1 drug used to treat diabetes and prompt weight loss, similar to competitor Ozempic. And the drug has drastically transformed her face.

Larry Busacca & Jamie Mccarthy/Getty

In the above side-by-side image, on the left is Hostin from 2015 before taking Mounjaro, and on the right is Hostin in 2025 after. While her features have remained relatively the same, unlike other stars who look drastically different after taking GLP-1s, they are more pronounced and sharper. Her face appears longer, due to the sunken nature of her cheeks, and the lines around her nose and mouth are more visible. Having wrinkles appear more defined is an unfortunate side effect of rapid weight loss, but it seems to be something Hostin and others are willing to put up with in lieu of other benefits. In fact, Hostin isn't the only "View" star to admit to having taken medication for weight loss.