Side-By-Side Photos Of Scott Disick Make His 'Ozempic Face' Hard To Ignore

Increasingly shocking cases of celebrity "Ozempic face" just keep rolling in, and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" alum Scott Disick has definitely joined this not-so-exclusive club. Disick looks much different than he did just a few years ago. And based on what we've seen of other celebs who are on GLP-1s, it's easy to wonder if this is what has him looking unlike his former self.

We wouldn't expect a man in his early 40s to change quite as much as Disick did between 2022 and 2025. Yet, seeing photos of him just three years apart shows he's undergone quite the transformation. For anyone who might be wondering what exactly caused this change, it's safe to guess that weight loss medication use is at least partially to blame. Disick has been open about the fact that he's lost weight thanks to such medications.

In fact, Disick's "after" photo is a screen grab from an Instagram ad he shared in October 2025 in which he poked fun at his own GLP-1 use. In the comment section, the star got plenty of praise for his sense of humor. But his altered appearance took some heat. As one commenter put it, "He [was] always handsome, now hes looking like don trump jr." "What happened to your eyes? They're completely sunken in," commented another. And one simply said, "Idk but something's different ..."