Kaitlan Collins Puts Donald Trump On Blast Without Saying A Single World

After President Donald Trump criticized Kaitlan Collins recently for not smiling during a serious question, the CNN anchor shot back in the perfect way on a podcast appearance: by smiling. Collins has found herself in Trump's line of fire multiple times, with the president regularly escalating their feud. On February 3, during a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump, answering a question from Collins about the Epstein files, said it was time to move on. This prompted the anchor to follow up with, "What would you say to people who feel like they haven't gotten justice, Mr. President?" (via Fox's "LiveNow from Fox."

That's when the president attacked. "You are the worst reporter," he said. No wonder. ... CNN has no ratings because of people like you. ... I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. Do you know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth." Rather than faking a smile or hitting back, Collins said she was asking about Epstein survivors, all the while not showing any emotions she might be feeling.

Kaitlan Collins took a shot at Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/mgWLA38XWg — Emely (@EMYokay) February 12, 2026

However, on a February 11 sit-down for the "Absolutely Not" podcast, host Heather McMahan asked Collins what she thought about the incident. And Collins happily beat the president's allegations. She proved to viewers that she does, in fact, smile, pointedly breaking out into a grin and pointing at her face.