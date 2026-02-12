Kaitlan Collins Puts Donald Trump On Blast Without Saying A Single World
After President Donald Trump criticized Kaitlan Collins recently for not smiling during a serious question, the CNN anchor shot back in the perfect way on a podcast appearance: by smiling. Collins has found herself in Trump's line of fire multiple times, with the president regularly escalating their feud. On February 3, during a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump, answering a question from Collins about the Epstein files, said it was time to move on. This prompted the anchor to follow up with, "What would you say to people who feel like they haven't gotten justice, Mr. President?" (via Fox's "LiveNow from Fox."
That's when the president attacked. "You are the worst reporter," he said. No wonder. ... CNN has no ratings because of people like you. ... I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. Do you know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth." Rather than faking a smile or hitting back, Collins said she was asking about Epstein survivors, all the while not showing any emotions she might be feeling.
Kaitlan Collins took a shot at Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/mgWLA38XWg
— Emely (@EMYokay) February 12, 2026
However, on a February 11 sit-down for the "Absolutely Not" podcast, host Heather McMahan asked Collins what she thought about the incident. And Collins happily beat the president's allegations. She proved to viewers that she does, in fact, smile, pointedly breaking out into a grin and pointing at her face.
Kaitlan Collins explained why she didn't retaliate
Heather McMahan asked Kaitlan Collins what she thought about the incident. The CNN star said President Trump didn't phase her because he doesn't surprise her. She saw through his actions, saying of the president's response, "When they're trying to argue with you, or belittle you, or criticize you, it takes away from the point of the question, and it deflects from what you're actually trying to ask." Collins admitted that if she engaged with Trump about his accusation of her not smiling, it would take focus away from the Epstein survivors.
McMahan asked Collins how she and other journalists are able to keep their composure around Trump, whose unfiltered thoughts often insult people right in front of him. "You want the focus to be on the subject matter and not on you personally as a reporter," she said. Collins revealed that she has to keep her composure "because you never want to prove them right on that front," with Trump being able to take any negative reaction from a reporter to prove his point that they're biased against him.
The attack on Collins is just the latest in a long line of controversial comments Trump has had with women reporters, from calling them nasty to telling another, "Quiet, piggy," on Air Force One in November. Perhaps the president should chill out and smile more often.