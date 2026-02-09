10 Times Donald Trump's Unfiltered Thoughts Insulted People Right In Front Of Him

The filter between President Donald Trump's brain and his mouth has never quite been in good working order. There's the Access Hollywood tape where he described, in crude detail, how he made unwanted advances toward women. He's frequently disparaged women publicly and seems to find great joy in fixating on his opponents' appearance. Few could forget how Trump called out former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie for being overweight in August 2023 because the governor dared challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump was delivering a speech in New Hampshire, telling his audience, "Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do that," per NBC News. Additionally, he said, "Christie, he's eating right now. He can't be bothered." It's worth noting that Trump himself has spent a considerable chunk of his life in the overweight category.

Many political experts have voiced their concern over the president's brash and often dangerous rhetoric. "I've never seen anything like it in American politics," Robert C. Rowland, rhetoric and political communication professor at the University of Kansas, told States Newsroom (via Maine Morning Star) regarding Trump's abundance of insults and lack of actual policy. The divisive politician has spewed hate at those who disagree with him, painted Democrats as "radical left lunatics," and questioned his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris' intellect.

Many bullies don't have the guts to say to people's faces what they easily pen on social media. The president has no such problem. Trump's most memorable meltdowns of 2025 included plenty of moments where the divisive politician's lack of a filter insulted people right to their faces. Some of the insults are eyebrow-raising, while others are downright jaw-dropping. And Trump notably hasn't had to weather any consequences for any of these encounters.