Inside James Van Der Beek's Relationship With Ex-Wife Heather McComb Before His Death
James Van Der Beek's wife of almost 16 years announced the "Dawson's Creek" star's death on February 12, 2026 on his Instagram account. Along with their six children, Kimberly Van Der Beek was by her husband's side as he lived with colorectal cancer for over two years. Throughout James' illness, it was clear to all that Kimberly was the star's support system. Yet, some fans don't know that he was married once before saying "I do" to Kimberly. And it was clear that he and his first wife were still on good terms until the end.
James married fellow actor Heather McComb in Malibu back in 2003 after popping the question that same year. In 2009, the pair separated after six years of marriage, announcing the split a few months later. At the time, a representative for James told People, "It was totally amicable and they remain good friends." Of course, when public figures announce a breakup, this is typically how they'd like fans to think the split went down. In James and McComb's case, however, it seems that they really did remain friends. The day after his death, McComb shared a heartfelt message about the star on Instagram, writing, "I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James."
Heather McComb has loving words for James Van Der Beek after his passing
Alongside her kind message about her ex-husband, Heather McComb shared a black and white photo of her and James on her birthday when she turned 21, before he even began playing "Dawson's Creek"'s titular character that would skyrocket him to stardom. This photo, McComb wrote, "is how I will always see James innocent, kind, and pure of heart," per Instagram. In her caption, McComb shared her condolences for the family members the late star leaves behind. And she also opened up about the relationship she and James had long after their divorce.
"I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship, and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades," she said, adding, "I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged." McComb made it clear that she and James were still in touch through it all. And she also made it clear that she still has a lot of love for her ex today. "James was a blessing to all that knew him," she wrote before signing off with, "Till we meet again, you sweet soul you."
While the pair didn't open up publicly about their split or the relationship they shared afterwards, McComb communicated a lot through her tribute. We don't know many exes who share such a sweet relationship post-divorce. And this surely shows a lot about how the people in James' life valued him all along.