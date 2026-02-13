Inside James Van Der Beek's Relationship With Ex-Wife Heather McComb Before His Death

Alongside her kind message about her ex-husband, Heather McComb shared a black and white photo of her and James on her birthday when she turned 21, before he even began playing "Dawson's Creek"'s titular character that would skyrocket him to stardom. This photo, McComb wrote, "is how I will always see James innocent, kind, and pure of heart," per Instagram. In her caption, McComb shared her condolences for the family members the late star leaves behind. And she also opened up about the relationship she and James had long after their divorce.

"I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship, and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades," she said, adding, "I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged." McComb made it clear that she and James were still in touch through it all. And she also made it clear that she still has a lot of love for her ex today. "James was a blessing to all that knew him," she wrote before signing off with, "Till we meet again, you sweet soul you."

While the pair didn't open up publicly about their split or the relationship they shared afterwards, McComb communicated a lot through her tribute. We don't know many exes who share such a sweet relationship post-divorce. And this surely shows a lot about how the people in James' life valued him all along.