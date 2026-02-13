The Tragic Death Of Savannah Guthrie's Father, Charles

To say that Savannah Guthrie has already had an extremely difficult 2026 would be an understatement. The "Today" anchor returned to the airwaves in late January following a health scare that required vocal cord surgery, only to immediately be forced to take another leave of absence to deal with the kidnapping disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in early February. At the time of writing, the case is still developing, with authorities continuing to pursue tips that will hopefully lead to Nancy's safe return. What makes the situation all the more saddening is the fact that Savannah is no stranger to tragedy — particularly, as it pertains to her parents. More specifically, she previously had to contend with the unexpected death of her father, Charles Guthrie, at a relatively young age.

Savannah was just a 16-year-old high school student living in Tucson, Arizona, when her father died as a result of a heart attack while working in Mexico in June 1988. Charles himself was only 49 years old at the time, per an obituary archived on Newspapers.com. During an appearance on "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast in February 2024, Savannah recalled the harrowing moment she learned the news. The then-teenager had gotten home late at night after spending an evening on the town, and was surprised to see that her mother and sister were still awake. "I knew something was badly wrong — the way you can feel it," she said. Furthermore, while she was understandably overcome with emotion in the immediate aftermath of her dad's passing, the grief never truly left her. "Sometimes, it feels good if I can have a tear or cry for my father. I'm glad, because it's an act of love. It's me saying, I still love you, Daddy," she shared.