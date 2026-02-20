Donald Trump Vs Barack Obama: Which President Golfed The Most?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

President Donald Trump loves to compare himself to his predecessor, Former President Barack Obama; in fact, Trump has a long history of being jealous of Obama. Ironically, the only instance in which he has, arguably, managed to outperform the Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been on the golf course. Trump used to chastise Obama for playing golf during his presidency, proudly telling his fans at a December 2015 rally that, if he was elected in 2016, he would never spend a day on the green because the former "Apprentice" host would be much too busy making America great again.

"Obama, it was reported today, played 250 rounds of golf and he's gonna be in Hawaii, I think that they say, for three weeks," Trump stated, per Roll Call. "How can a president — for three weeks. I don't have time for that. I love golf. I think it's one of the greats but I don't have time." The divisive politician sure made time once he was elected in 2016. By May of 2020, Trump had racked up a grand total of 248 golf days. Obama, at the same point during his inital term, had golfed just 98 times, according to numbers that CBS News' White House correspondent, Mark Knoller, provided to CNN.

As such, Trump was the clear winner. Statista similarly noted in January 2019 that the controversial leader had, at that point, spent 138% more time on the green than Obama. Trump didn't like the reporting about his golfing habits and predictably took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to air his grievances in a series of tweets, referring to golf as his "exercise" and reiterating, "Barack was always playing golf."