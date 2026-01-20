The Long History Of Donald Trump Being Jealous Of Barack Obama

During his first term, President Donald Trump appeared overshadowed by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The former president took up so much space in the divisive politician's mind that he was all he could talk about. In 2019, the president's mention of Obama's name increased in frequency, so much so that some reporters felt the need to point it out. In June of that year, Trump brought Obama's name into a conversation 106 times. July saw 68 mentions, August, 61, and October recorded 80. Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson summarized Trump's inability to cast Obama out of his mind succinctly, diagnosing the president with a "chronic and debilitating case of Obama envy."

Trump's Obama envy hasn't stopped. As much as he seems to loathe his predecessor, he also appears to long for his approval — and friendship. Trump's reported request for Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral in 2025 confirmed what we all knew — he's dying to play a game of golf with the former president. Probably so he could, at least, outshine him on the green, since it's become clear that attempts to do so as the head of the country's highest office are futile.

Trump might blame Obama for the country's problems, have issues with his middle name, and abhor that the beloved president has a degree from Harvard. However, his obvious jealousy hints that he wishes he could be more like him, or at least call him an ally. If you thought orange was a bad look on Trump, you're about to find out that green is a far more unflattering color.