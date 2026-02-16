Has there ever been a television character as ambitious, scheming, and enduring as "All My Children" perennial Erica Kane? The oft-married soap heroine (who walked down the aisle 11 times with eight different dudes) first made her appearance on the show in 1970, and viewers watched the character grow from spoiled bad girl to devious grand dame over the course of multiple decades.

While some long-lasting soap characters have been played by multiple actors, Erica Kane was only ever portrayed by the incomparable Susan Lucci. The undisputed queen of daytime drama, Lucci played Erica for an uninterrupted stretch of more than 40 years — a rare feat in the world of television.

Over the years, Lucci has become soap royalty, a pop culture icon, and all-around television legend. She's been the author of books, hawker of merch on QVC, and laughed at herself while suffering one of the most outrageous losing streaks in entertainment history. Meanwhile, for those wondering whatever happened to Susan Lucci, the truth is that she's never gone away. But how did this native of Scarsdale, New York, wind up becoming one of the most familiar actors of her generation? To find out, read on to experience the stunning transformation of soap star Susan Lucci.