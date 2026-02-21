Kaitlan Collins' Little Black Dress Rewear Was Even Spicier The Second Time
Who wore it better: Kaitlan Collins in 2025 or Kaitlan Collins in 2026? In January 2026, the CNN White House correspondent arrived at the Pre-Grammy Gala looking like red carpet royalty. Interestingly, though, she was actually an outfit repeater for the special occasion. It's likely, though, that no one recognized Collins' sleek and simple LBD, since she clearly decided to spice things up the second time around.
In April 2025, Collins wore a satin-y, strapless midi dress to the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A high ponytail, tan shoes, and simple accessories completed the look. Nearly a year later, she donned the dress for another special occasion. The journalist attended the gala for the 68th annual Grammys with her rumored boyfriend on her arm. Collins looked like a perfect combination of glam and understated. While she rewore her White House Correspondents' Association Dinner dress from the year prior, the look was entirely different. This time, she sported silver shoes and sleek, straightened hair for a look that was more apropos for music's biggest night than a White House event.
Netizens loved Kaitlan Collins' Grammys Gala look
Kaitlan Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years, and it's easy to see why she keeps coming back to this closet staple. The sleek LBD is definitely her look. Seeing side-by-side photos of her sporting this particular dress at two different events, the Pre-Grammy Gala look has our vote for the best styling. And, it seems that folks online are in agreement. After the 2026 Grammys, Collins shared some photos of her 'fit for both the party and the awards show itself on Instagram, and her looks for the weekend definitely earned her some kudos in the comment section.
"KAITLAN!!!! MY GOD!!!" one commenter wrote. "Delivering news and looks," added another with a fire and raised hands emojis. "Gorgeous!" one chimed in. Evidently, most netizens are in agreement that Collins totally rocked all her Grammys weekend looks, especially the LBD. She clearly knows the right way to wear a little black dress. In fact, we think she should try sporting this exact number again next year to see if it just keeps getting better and better.