Kaitlan Collins' Little Black Dress Rewear Was Even Spicier The Second Time

Kaitlan Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years, and it's easy to see why she keeps coming back to this closet staple. The sleek LBD is definitely her look. Seeing side-by-side photos of her sporting this particular dress at two different events, the Pre-Grammy Gala look has our vote for the best styling. And, it seems that folks online are in agreement. After the 2026 Grammys, Collins shared some photos of her 'fit for both the party and the awards show itself on Instagram, and her looks for the weekend definitely earned her some kudos in the comment section.

"KAITLAN!!!! MY GOD!!!" one commenter wrote. "Delivering news and looks," added another with a fire and raised hands emojis. "Gorgeous!" one chimed in. Evidently, most netizens are in agreement that Collins totally rocked all her Grammys weekend looks, especially the LBD. She clearly knows the right way to wear a little black dress. In fact, we think she should try sporting this exact number again next year to see if it just keeps getting better and better.