Leslie Mann's Youngest Daughter Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous
Judd Apatow's daughters grew up to be gorgeous. The first time the world met his youngest daughter with Leslie Mann, she was a bashful toddler who appeared in her father's comedy "Knocked Up." Now, that toddler has grown into a young woman trying to find her footing in the vast landscape of Hollywood. Iris Apatow grew up on film sets and in the sunny side of Hollywood, watching her parents carve their crafts to pristine perfection. She even had the opportunity of being cast in a number of her father's productions — a privilege many young actors could only dream of.
Even with the nepo baby accusations, Apatow seems to be forging her own path in the film industry, auditioning and taking on roles as an actor, far away from her famous parents' shadow. With a new film role set for a Prime Video debut, a casting in one of the biggest film franchises in the world, fashion deals, brand endorsements, and appearances on red carpets, it is safe to say that Apatow is using her nepotism tag the right way. And she just might be more talented than most people realize.
Apatow majored in film at USC
While her resume was already stacked with experience from her younger years, Apatow pulled the plug on her acting career to focus on school. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Southern California (USC), where she majored in film. As she told Flaunt, she hoped to get a career in the writing department of Hollywood through her studies: "I've always wanted to do the thing where you write yourself into a movie." An aspiration she acquired thanks to a solid piece of advice from her Emmy-award-winning father, aka director, writer, producer, and comedic genius Judd. "If you can't get the part, just write it!" he said to her. At USC, she tapped into her passion for production design and worked on the short film "Lovebugs," which premiered at the Oscar-Qualifying Film Festival Indy Shorts in 2023.
While she has not written any film just yet, the actor has admitted that the USC route was her biggest career risk. As she told Elle, going to film school was "a real risk, and it was really hard." She studied for only two years out of the four-year degree before deciding that acting should be her priority. And before anyone calls her flaky, she wants the world to know that she did not drop out of college; she is on a break.
She worked at a vegan bakery
For the two years she studied at USC, Apatow worked at a vegan bakery, and grew quite fond of it, so much so that it unlocked her love for baking. "I was a barista, and I decorated the cakes, and it was very enjoyable," she admitted to Bustle. "It was a super small, pink shop. I'm glad I got to work there."
However, juggling school, work, and auditioning for roles was a bit of a Herculean task for the "The Bubble" star. As a guest on Paris Hilton's podcast "I Am Paris", she revealed. "I have a hard time multitasking with other things....I'm not very good at that, which is (why) I'm trying to think, like what do I need to like cut out of the situation for it to be more organized?" When pondering whether to stop working at the gluten-free bakery at the time, she admitted that she loved working there and that the experience was fun.
She is a budding young actor in Hollywood
Apatow landed roles in Hollywood productions before she was in high school, having appeared in her parents' high-profile projects. These include the romantic comedy "Knocked Up" and its sequel "This is 40" (inspired by Paul Rudd's real-life romance with Julie Yaeger) and the black comedy "Funny People."
As an adult, she was cast in her father's pandemic comedy "The Bubble," which, although it received negative reviews, was the push she needed to be taken seriously as an actor. The Netflix film was filled to the brim with A-list actors, including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and her mother Mann. The seasoned cast gave her the confidence she needed to take her craft to new heights. "That's what's great about working with people who are so experienced—the fear of not being good makes you whip yourself into shape and get it done!" she said to Flaunt.
Apatow can be seen on Season 3 of the Hulu hit series "Tell Me Lies," where she plays a college student entangled in an illicit relationship with her professor. She has also booked a role in "The Hunger Games: Sunshine on the Reaping," scheduled for a release later in the year, and will be channeling her inner scream queen in the action thriller film "Pretty Lethal," where she will play a ballerina who has to dance to save her life — literally. The upcoming film is set for a Prime Video release on March 25, 2026.
Apatow has friends in high places
It is no secret that Apatow is friends with many A-listers, whom she has been spotted out and about with. Her best friend is Grammy-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo. Apatow has been incredibly supportive of Rodrigo's career, appearing in the music video for her 2023 single "Bad Idea Right?" , attending her Sour Prom, and escorting her to events like the 2021 MTV VMAs, where Rodrigo won three awards that night, including the coveted Best New Artist. The two have also made social media appearances, showing the internet the things they love to do together, like binge-watching "Twilight".
She is also friends with social media personalities Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg. The trio, along with Rodrigo, all have matching friendship tattoos, and there is no greater proof of a strong bond of sisterhood than getting permanent body ink. Apatow and Rodrigo got a heart on their pinky finger; D'Amelio and Gregg inked a smiley face, as showcased on TikTok by the former. Apatow is also close friends with Grammy-nominated singer Tate McRae. For an Interview Magazine cover story, Apatow interviewed McRae, and they delved into their differing yet similar careers, favorite television shows, and the joys of living in New York. They also discussed the reality of being thrust into the public eye at a young age.
Being labeled a nepo baby does not faze her anymore
Apatow knows exactly who her parents are and how they helped her get a leg up in the industry. She does not shy away from mentioning them when asked in interviews. Also, she has openly acknowledged her privilege and how it can be difficult to hear the term nepo baby, especially when it is used in a discrediting and demeaning manner. "When people comment, like, 'nepo baby,' it gets you at first," she told Bustle, "People stumble, because it does feel like an ego kick, but it should be more excitement, that you can prove yourself and make things that are great and make people happy."
As for the impact having famous parents has had on her career, the "Unstable" actor shared that she is proud of the things she is accomplishing on her own and also aware that "family connections helped me." It is important to the star to always "be very transparent that I am aware of that, and understand it now." Unlike some nepo babies that refuse to acknowledge how their family name has helped them to achieve great things in Hollywood, Apatow is choosing the path of acceptance. Although the internet can be unkind to people like her, she cannot change her origins. It is safe to say that being called a nepo baby is a superpower rather than an insult.
She is close to her older sister Maude
Apatow's nepotism thread is a lot longer than most people realize because not only are her parents famous, but her older sister is as well. HBO connoisseurs can easily recognize the equally gorgeous Maude Apatow from the Emmy-nominated series "Euphoria," where she plays Lexi, the only responsible student in the fictional high school full of sex-crazed teenagers and drug addicts (Discover if Judd has watched his daughter Maude on "Euphoria"). But before her "Euphoria" fame, Maude — like her younger sister — got her start in Hollywood thanks to her appearances in her father's projects like "Knocked Up," "Funny People," and "This Is 40."
The sisters are close, and Apatow openly gushed about how proud she is of her accomplishments, stating to Elle that she is "so impressed with" Maude's work. Maude made her directorial debut with the romantic-comedy "Poetic License," which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. "She's a star and has always been one in my eyes since she was in 'Cats' in the 3rd grade," Apatow told Grazia.
She lives in New York with her boyfriend
Apatow is in a committed relationship with her boyfriend Sam Nivola, fellow actor and son of actors Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer. The two have been together since 2024, and Nivola hard-launched their relationship in April of that year on Instagram. As he told People, Apatow was visiting him on the set of "The White Lotus" in Thailand, hence the cute picture of them on a yacht. "I brought my girlfriend for a few months, which was amazing. It was great to have a taste of home because it was 10,000 miles away from home, and it was so nice of her to sacrifice that time to come be with me, and I'm incredibly grateful to her." The following month, Apatow also posted her own set of photos, featuring Nivola as they were all smiles.
Since then, the two have been inseparable, making public appearances together. In February 2025, Apatow was Nivola's plus one to the "The White Lotus" Season 3 premiere; they also attended the 2025 Gucci show in Milan and the 2024 MoMA Film Benefit presented by Chanel. Apatow, however, does not want to make her relationship her entire personality. She told Elle that although there is the temptation to "give more of myself to everyone," she is slowly but surely learning that privacy might be the best way to handle fame at a young age. Apatow and Nivola live together in a shared apartment in New York.
Apatow has a passion for fashion
The "Tell Me Lies" actor has an obsession with fashion, and it shows. She has been spotted at multiple fashion shows and events all around the world. In 2023, she attended the Channel Cruise Fashion Show in Los Angeles with her mother. Chatting with Elle while getting ready, Mann admitted that she does not understand her younger daughter's style, which is much bolder and daring as opposed to her toned-down look. "I feel like I can go to a store and buy clothes for Maude," she said. "Iris' style is something I really appreciate, but I couldn't wear or pull off myself."
Apatow has also been seen at the Louis Vuitton Resort Show in 2022, where she donned dark hair, a bold red lip, and a dark-blue cowl-neck sweater with a matching miniskirt. All her pieces were from the Ghesquiere Fall 2022 collection. Recently, she attended Milan Fashion Week, arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Nivola, in a simple but classy Gucci forest-green dress with matching accessories — what stood out most was an eye-catching Bamboo 1947 handbag from the Italian designer. The actor also notably reverted to her blonde roots and swapped her bold, red lip for a more clean-girl aesthetic. As for her wardrobe staples, one can never go wrong with knit sweaters and maxi slips. You can also catch her wearing sundresses, soft sweaters, long skirts, and a daring coat.
She has modeled for high-profile brands
Apart from her work in film, Apatow is making a mark in the fashion industry by modeling for high-profile brands. In 2023, she starred in Puma's ForeverClassic campaign with fellow Gen Z A-listers Zaya Wade, Angus Cloud, and Caleb McLaughlin. Speaking on her inclusion in the campaign, she told People that the aim was to help individuals find their style and confidence, and that Puma's timeless pieces are the best place to start. She name-dropped the Puma Suede Classic XXL as her go-to footwear because she can "style it up and down" to fit whatever mood she is in.
She has also modelled for Fendi, taking its 2022 Fall Collection to new heights as the brand tries to target a new batch of consumers — Gen Zs. She stunned in multiple pieces from the collection for her photoshoot with Grazia. In that same year, she also starred in Rodarte's Campaign, flaunting a demure, ballerina-esque piece from the known fashion brand that has dressed some of Hollywood's brightest female stars like Lili Reinheart, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Nina Dobrev, and Hayley Williams.
Apatow is booked and busy in 2026
While she has already unleashed her acting prowess as the emotionally mature yet questionable Amanda in Season 3 of Hulu's "Tell Me Lies," Apatow is not quite done with showcasing to the world what she is capable of in the acting department. She will play a professional ballerina who must dance to the death to save her life in the upcoming action-thriller film "Pretty Lethal," which will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, then on Prime Video. Apatow will share the screen alongside Golden Globe winner Uma Thurman, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Maddie Ziegler, and Avantika.
Apatow will also be joining one of the biggest book-to-film franchises in the world: The Hunger Games. She is set to star as Prosperina Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping." Speaking about how she landed the role, she revealed to Elle that she self-taped her audition and was dissatisfied with the outcome. She did not think it would land her a callback, much less a role, but it did. She found out she got the part at a bar with her friends. "I could not believe it, to be honest," she said. The upcoming dystopian film will premiere on November 20, 2026, and stars Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and Elle Fanning, among others.