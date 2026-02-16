Leslie Mann's Youngest Daughter Is All Grown Up And Gorgeous

While her resume was already stacked with experience from her younger years, Apatow pulled the plug on her acting career to focus on school. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Southern California (USC), where she majored in film. As she told Flaunt, she hoped to get a career in the writing department of Hollywood through her studies: "I've always wanted to do the thing where you write yourself into a movie." An aspiration she acquired thanks to a solid piece of advice from her Emmy-award-winning father, aka director, writer, producer, and comedic genius Judd. "If you can't get the part, just write it!" he said to her. At USC, she tapped into her passion for production design and worked on the short film "Lovebugs," which premiered at the Oscar-Qualifying Film Festival Indy Shorts in 2023.

While she has not written any film just yet, the actor has admitted that the USC route was her biggest career risk. As she told Elle, going to film school was "a real risk, and it was really hard." She studied for only two years out of the four-year degree before deciding that acting should be her priority. And before anyone calls her flaky, she wants the world to know that she did not drop out of college; she is on a break.