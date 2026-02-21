The Jarring Five-Word Message That Revealed An HGTV Star's Husband Was Having An Affair

Just about everyone who goes through a divorce handles and processes it differently, and perhaps no group exemplifies this better than the many stars of HGTV. Some, like "Unsellable Houses" co-host Leslie Davis, like to keep things hush-hush. On the other side of the coin, you have someone like "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack, whose messy divorce from Josh Hall practically played out on television. Somewhere in the middle is Jen Hatmaker, host of "My Big Family Renovation", who's spoken candidly about what went on behind closed doors and how it affected her. On that note, one of the most heartbreaking revelations Jen shared is the jarring way she found out her husband and HGTV co-host Brandon Hatmaker was cheating on her, which triggered their split.

Jen announced her divorce from Brandon in a September 2020 Instagram post. At the time, she kept the circumstances of their breakup close to the vest, though made it clear this was a sudden development that hit her hard. She eventually spilled the tea in her September 2025 memoir "Awake," explaining that it was in July 2020 that she discovered her husband's affair. And get this: she only found out because, allegedly, he was using voice-to-text to message his mistress while she was sleeping in bed next to him. Bad with technology or actively trying to get caught? You be the judge.

Regardless, as Jen recalls, she woke up to the sound of the conversation that irretrievably upended her family. "I hear five whispered words not meant for me: 'I just can't quit you.' My husband of 26 years is voice-texting his girlfriend next to me in our bed. It's the end of my life as I know it," she wrote (via People).