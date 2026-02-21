Drew Barrymore's First Marriage Was A Short-Lived Disaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to divorce, having scored a hat trick in that arena. Most recently, in 2016, Barrymore and her third husband, Will Kopelman, finalized their divorce after four years of marriage, though the exes maintain a co-parenting relationship for the sake of their two children. Prior to this, however, the "Scream" star had an even shorter marriage to Tom Green. Barrymore and Green wed in July 2001, only for Green to file for divorce the following December. However, even that doesn't hold a candle to just how short-lived Barrymore's first marriage was.

In March 1994, a then-19-year-old Barrymore married 31-year-old Jeremy Thomas, a bar owner who had been her boyfriend for all of a month and a half at that point. The two separated after just 19 days of marriage, with Barrymore formally filing for divorce in May. The split was finalized in 1995. That year, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Barrymore made it clear that she was better off after the divorce, calling Thomas "the devil." According to the unauthorized 2000 biography "Happily Ever After: The Drew Barrymore Story", she married Thomas to help him secure a green card, later accusing him of more or less being a gold digger.

This got us wondering if these sorts of whirlwind marriages are always doomed to fail, so The List decided to ask dating and relationship coach Nicole Haley. "Very few relationships that move extremely fast, like getting married after only a few weeks or months, actually stand the test of time," Haley told us, though clarified that the reasons for this aren't always malicious. "You simply haven't had enough time to truly know each other," she explained.