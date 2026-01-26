10 Celebs Whose Life Changed For The Better After Their Divorce

In 2019, Adele filed for divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair remained civil for the sake of their son, Angelo. "Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that," she told Vogue in 2021. "It was just: I want my son to see me really love and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

That journey hasn't been easy, as the British singer-songwriter had to deal with crippling post-divorce anxiety, learning to keep her emotions in check through therapy, meditation, and sound baths. She also hit the gym consistently and lost about 100 pounds in two years. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety," she recalled. "It was never about losing weight." Meanwhile, her cathartic 2021 album, "30," which features "Easy on Me" and "To Be Loved," became the best-selling record of the year.

Adele is embracing a new chapter now; not only is she a multiple Grammy Award winner with a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but she's also enjoying a blissful romance. Though starting a new relationship after divorce can be challenging, she moved on to Rich Paul in July 2021. The pair was confirmed to be engaged in 2024, and she's often gushed over the sports agent's humor and intelligence.