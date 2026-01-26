10 Celebs Whose Life Changed For The Better After Their Divorce
No one finds joy in the emotional stress of a failed marriage, but for public figures, that discomfort is amplified by unrelenting media scrutiny. Some of these highly publicized unions conclude amicably, as was the case with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis or Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr. Other high-profile divorces, though, turn into messy and scandalous spectacles, such as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's televised defamation trial or Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's long legal battle over their children's custody and their shared winery.
Still, while navigating your changing world after divorce can be traumatic and draining, it can also turn into a cathartic experience, ushering in rewarding emotional, social, and professional achievements. Let's revisit how some A-list musicians, actors, and entrepreneurs turned over a new leaf by overcoming mental health issues and addiction, diversifying their portfolio, using a creative outlet for closure, and moving on with much happier and healthier partners.
Adele beat her anxiety, had a glow-up, and wrote an album
In 2019, Adele filed for divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair remained civil for the sake of their son, Angelo. "Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that," she told Vogue in 2021. "It was just: I want my son to see me really love and be loved. It's really important to me. I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."
That journey hasn't been easy, as the British singer-songwriter had to deal with crippling post-divorce anxiety, learning to keep her emotions in check through therapy, meditation, and sound baths. She also hit the gym consistently and lost about 100 pounds in two years. "I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety," she recalled. "It was never about losing weight." Meanwhile, her cathartic 2021 album, "30," which features "Easy on Me" and "To Be Loved," became the best-selling record of the year.
Adele is embracing a new chapter now; not only is she a multiple Grammy Award winner with a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but she's also enjoying a blissful romance. Though starting a new relationship after divorce can be challenging, she moved on to Rich Paul in July 2021. The pair was confirmed to be engaged in 2024, and she's often gushed over the sports agent's humor and intelligence.
James Marsden's divorce fostered personal growth
The list of male celebrities who are aging like fine wine includes James Marsden, whose luxurious hair, defined jawline, and striking blue eyes have charmed Rose Costa, Frederique Brons, and, apparently, Suki Waterhouse. His most significant romance, though, was with fellow actor Lisa Linde, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2011. The pair share two children: Jack and Mary.
In a 2018 interview with Men's Health, Marsden discussed love and parenthood, and he admitted that his divorce was the most difficult period of his life, which had been practically a breeze as an attractive man thriving in the industry. He said (via People), "Being a white male, you're born with certain unearned privileges. My life hasn't been filled with sorrow and deep struggle. When the divorce happened, it was the first time I felt I lost my equilibrium. It was scary and sad and made me pull everything into focus ... So, that's who I am now because of that. I know regrets can be catalysts for good things."
Indeed, that experience was a painful reality check, and it forced him to stop taking things for granted. As a result, he is committed even more strongly to co-parenting (he also has a son with Costa) and has had a prolific career resurgence. His most notable post-divorce roles include HBO's "Westworld," Netflix's "Dead to Me," and the thriller series "Paradise."
Drew Barrymore prioritizes self-nurturing and has an optimistic talk show
Seeking professional help, stopping self-destructive behavior, and reconnecting with joyful activities are some of the healthy ways to get used to a brand-new life after a divorce. That's exactly what actor, producer, and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has been dedicated to since her split from her third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, in 2016. That separation was a particularly draining experience, and given her past history with substance abuse and rehab stints, she relapsed into alcoholism. Fortunately, she quit drinking in 2019 and has made it her mission to raise awareness about self-care and mental health.
Throughout her marriage, Barrymore had to reduce her acting commitments to focus on raising daughters Olive and Frankie. When the marriage collapsed, she reluctantly agreed to star in the comedy horror Netflix show "Santa Clarita Diet." Luckily, that fun project reignited her professional spark. Then, in 2020, she started executive-producing and presenting "The Drew Barrymore Show," whose unfiltered and vulnerable exchanges have proven to be therapeutic for both herself and her celebrity guests. It has also earned her a Daytime Emmy Award as a series host. "We improve our quality of life by moving forward," she declared on the show in 2024 (via People). "Divorce, now, to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm, like, totally liberated." And though her makeup brand, Flower Beauty, shut down in 2025, Barrymore's line of sleek kitchenware and home goods, Beautiful by Drew, is still actively expanding.
Kelly Clarkson overcame depression and released a therapeutic album
In August 2025, talent agent and producer Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, died from melanoma at the age of 48. The pair tied the knot in 2013, had a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remington Alexander, and finalized their divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite battling depression and enduring a messy separation (which included a bitter and very public battle over spousal support and their kids' custody), Clarkson was gracious enough to take some time off and help take care of him during his illness.
Fortunately, therapy, as well as activities with her children and friends, allowed Clarkson to process her pain, and so did music. Released in 2023, her 10th studio album, "Chemistry," beautifully captured the emotional rollercoaster of the rise and fall of her relationship with Blackstock — and provided her with much-needed closure. As she told People in January 2024, "I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming." Not only did she feel like she was taking her power back, but "Chemistry" also earned her critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.
Kim Kardashian has regained her confidence and emotional safety
Kim Kardashian's high-profile third union, which lasted from 2014 to 2022, was to controversial songwriter and rapper Kanye West (Ye) and produced four children. In October 2025, the Skims co-founder opened up about their challenging marriage on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, recalling feeling emotionally and financially insecure around West due to his unstable behavior and his aggressive rants about their tight-knit clan of sisters. Not to mention that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism and had frequent mental health outbursts. "There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," she stated, before adding, "When someone isn't willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic."
Following the split, Kardashian regained her self-confidence as well as complete control of her public image and fashion style. Despite West's constant attacks on social media and in interviews, she's been trying to maintain an amicable rapport with him for the sake of co-parenting and has kept a dignified silence about his subsequent romances, including his marriage to Bianca Censori.
For now, her focus remains on her emotional well-being (which requires stricter boundaries), her kids, and her businesses. She'll also likely pay closer attention to her health from now on, given her diagnosis with a minor brain aneurysm in 2025.
Sophie Turner is happier in London and enjoying a career renaissance
Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner's character on "Game of Thrones," accumulated a massive following when the show was airing, and that included Joe Jonas. He pursued the actor over Instagram, and they started dating in 2016, tying the knot in 2019. The pair lived in the U.S., where they welcomed two daughters. Then, in September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce, blaming Turner for indulging in a partying lifestyle. Meanwhile, she claimed he was refusing to hand over their children's passports so that they couldn't go to the U.K.
Regardless of the reason for their split, Turner was feeling homesick and has, since then, relocated back to London, where she is no longer labeled as a Jonas Brothers wife. "I'm so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," she admitted to Harper's Bazaar in October 2024. "I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family." She also revealed to British Vogue in May 2024 that she had stopped taking her anxiety and depression medication. "I'm actually the happiest I've been in a really long time," she stated. "I'm starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with."
Turner's current rapport with Jonas is civil and focused on co-parenting in both countries. She's excited about her new roles, including Lara Croft in Prime Video's upcoming "Tomb Raider" show.
James McAvoy improved a bad personal habit and made his directorial debut
Scottish actor James McAvoy, whose most notable roles include Mr. Tumnus in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" and Kevin Wendell Crumb in "Split" and "Glass," has been married twice. His first union, which lasted from 2006 to 2016, was with actor Anne-Marie Duff and produced a son, Brendan. Then, in 2022, he tied the knot with fashion designer Lisa Liberati, and they've been together ever since.
But in between those two relationships, McAvoy was in a state of deep emotional distress. He didn't elaborate much to the press, though. In a 2017 interview with Mr Porter, he stated (via People), "My life has changed massively. At the same time, so much has stayed the same ... One of the things that's stayed the same is that I still don't talk about my personal life." He then reluctantly revealed that the separation produced one, albeit significant, positive result: He had been gradually reducing his whiskey consumption, which was making him "a bit leery, a wee bit fighty, a bit chippy, looking for an argument" — much to his discontent.
McAvoy is seemingly happy with Liberati now and has a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He also made his directorial debut with the 2025 film "California Schemin," an acclaimed musical dramedy inspired by the true story of Scottish rappers Silibil N' Brains, in which McAvoy plays a supporting role.
Sofía Vergara has elevated her acting and grown her brands
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's failed seven-year marriage probably counts among the celebrity divorces we didn't see coming. Not only did they look spectacular with one another, but they also often gushed over each other on social media and at interviews and always looked happy together. Still, their passionate romance eventually fizzled out, allegedly due to their age difference and conflicting desires about having children.
Vergara's major post-divorce transformation after Manganiello was quite noticeable, from wanting to diversify her acting roles to expanding her well-established business empire. To break free from her "Modern Family" character, the sultry and vibrant Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the actor challenged herself to a realistic and unflattering portrayal of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries "Griselda." For this character, she endured facial prosthetics and flattened hair and even learned how to simulate snorting cocaine for the camera. Vergara also expressed her desire to star in blockbuster movies.
Besides returning as an exuberant judge on "America's Got Talent," the Colombian-American actor, model, and presenter is an ambassador for several brands, including Schwarzkopf and Skechers. Determined to keep busy, she's launched several brands of her own in the fashion, skincare, home goods, and food and wellness sectors, including ¡Dios Mío! Coffee, a collection of premium Colombian, women-grown roasts. As a result of her various ventures and positive mindset, Vergara is thriving and currently boasts a net worth of $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Melinda French Gates is a dedicated champion of women's empowerment
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were married for 27 years, from 1994 to 2021. They met at Microsoft in 1987, got hitched in 1994, and in 2000, established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organization aiming to reduce disease, poverty, and inequality.
The billionaire pair announced their split on social media in May 2021, adding in a joint statement, "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."
For a while, Melinda was overcome with sadness and anger, especially given Bill's confirmed affair with a staff member. Determined to turn over a new leaf, she concentrated her efforts on her feminist company, Pivotal Ventures, which helps advance women's influence in the U.S. and around the world. "When people ask how I stay hopeful during tough times, I tell them it's by celebrating the remarkable achievements and inspiring stories happening all around us," she wrote in an Instagram post on December 31, 2025. She's also moved on romantically with craft beer entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, who is making her "very, very happy," as per her interview with People in April 2025.
Khloé Kardashian underwent a major lifestyle revamp
Though fans, surgeons, and reporters alike have pointed out Khloé Kardashian's numerous plastic surgeries, from buccal fat pad removal to rhinoplasty and a chin implant, there's no denying that this beloved celebrity's post-divorce transformation has had heads turning. From the most awkward and curviest Kardashian sister, she's blossomed into a confident siren with a sculpted figure, a savvy entrepreneur, and a role model as an affectionate mother and aunt. It all started around 2013, when she decided to prioritize her physical and mental well-being following her complicated marriage to former professional basketball player Lamar Odom. Not only did the latter cheat on her, but he also battled substance abuse.
Determined to put this dark period behind her, Kardashian sought refuge in intense physical training and switched to a low-carb and high-protein diet. "As a byproduct of me finding an emotional release, I started losing weight ... and I started making it a lifestyle," she shared during a panel in 2020 (via People). The Good American founder has also made the conscious choice to only surround herself with positive and supportive people and convert drawbacks into opportunities.
As a result, she championed others on their weight loss journey through the reality show "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian," which aired on E! from 2017 to 2019. "I really work on people from the inside out and try to just put their lives back on track," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.