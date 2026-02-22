Carrie Underwood Is Afraid To Clap Back At Iconic General Hospital Star Who Publicly Shaded Her

Actor Nancy Lee Grahn has never shied away from sharing her unfiltered opinions over social media, and in January 2026, none other than country singer Carrie Underwood found herself in the "General Hospital" star's crosshairs. This isn't the most surprising thing in the world. After all, several other celebrities aren't fans of Underwood for a variety of reasons. In Grahn's case, Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025 rubbed her the wrong way.

One year after Underwood's MAGA performance, Grahn — an outspoken critic of Trump — posted on Threads that she would be skipping an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that featured Underwood as a guest, writing, "See ya next week @jimmykimmel. I refuse to even look at @carrieunderwood." Grahn's comment quickly made headlines, with the actor subsequently posting a follow-up message clarifying that her problem was with Underwood, not Kimmel himself. "I simply said I would watch him next week because I didn't want to look at Carrie Underwood (for obvious reasons) who was his guest that night," explained Grahn.

At the time of writing, Underwood herself has neglected to respond to Grahn — or directly address anyone else who has criticized her inauguration performance, for that matter. Supposedly, her refusal to engage isn't a case of wanting to be the bigger person. An alleged inside source told The Daily Mail that Underwood decided to throw in the towel before an actual fight could even start, seeing it as a no-win scenario that would only turn her fans against both her and each other.