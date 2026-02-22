Carrie Underwood Is Afraid To Clap Back At Iconic General Hospital Star Who Publicly Shaded Her
Actor Nancy Lee Grahn has never shied away from sharing her unfiltered opinions over social media, and in January 2026, none other than country singer Carrie Underwood found herself in the "General Hospital" star's crosshairs. This isn't the most surprising thing in the world. After all, several other celebrities aren't fans of Underwood for a variety of reasons. In Grahn's case, Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025 rubbed her the wrong way.
One year after Underwood's MAGA performance, Grahn — an outspoken critic of Trump — posted on Threads that she would be skipping an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that featured Underwood as a guest, writing, "See ya next week @jimmykimmel. I refuse to even look at @carrieunderwood." Grahn's comment quickly made headlines, with the actor subsequently posting a follow-up message clarifying that her problem was with Underwood, not Kimmel himself. "I simply said I would watch him next week because I didn't want to look at Carrie Underwood (for obvious reasons) who was his guest that night," explained Grahn.
At the time of writing, Underwood herself has neglected to respond to Grahn — or directly address anyone else who has criticized her inauguration performance, for that matter. Supposedly, her refusal to engage isn't a case of wanting to be the bigger person. An alleged inside source told The Daily Mail that Underwood decided to throw in the towel before an actual fight could even start, seeing it as a no-win scenario that would only turn her fans against both her and each other.
Carrie Underwood's tight-lipped approach helped her skirt the initial inauguration controversy
According to an insider who spoke to The Daily Mail in January 2026, Carrie Underwood knows full well that, while many of her fans are Donald Trump supporters, many others are not. So, even though she agreed to perform at Trump's inauguration in the first place, the "Stretchy Pants" singer largely tries to keep politics away from her public persona. "Carrie has 'American Idol' to worry about, and being the voice of the NFL on Sunday Night, and she also worries about losing her fan base, some of whom are very pro MAGA," the source said.
Keeping her head down is what helped Underwood skirt some of the initial inauguration controversy, according to the insider. "She received a huge backlash over the Trump inauguration," they said, adding, "She weathered that storm and was able to get through it relatively unscathed." Back in January 2025, Underwood issued a carefully-worded statement to People about her decision to perform at the inauguration, saying, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Still, "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn was far from the only one to take aim at Underwood for seemingly cozying up to the Trump administration. The ladies of "The View," for example, were split on the matter. Before the inauguration, co-host Joy Behar slammed Underwood for taking the gig. "How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?" she asked (via Fox News). Co-host and fellow Trump critic Whoopi Goldberg, however, defended Underwood's decision to perform (though clarified that she would personally not be watching the inauguration). One year later, it's still a hot topic.