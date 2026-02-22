Donald Trump Moments That Fueled Rumors He Wears Dentures

Donald Trump's propensity for rambling has fueled rumors about his mental state, but it's also revealed something decidedly more physical. Changing aspects of Trump's speech patterns since his first term have made people wonder if the president has dentures. While he has had issues pronouncing some words in the past, it has become more noticeable and is happening more often in his second term.

Social media noticed the difference even before the election. One person on X, formerly Twitter, was quick to point out Trump's lisp during a campaign event in August 2024. Another pointed out an issue when Trump was threatening Nigeria in November 2025. While there are countless other moments, perhaps none have captured the problem as clearly as this February 2026 clip of Trump giving a speech at the so-called "Champion of Coal" event, which quickly spread across Bluesky.

Trump, slurring: I'm proud to officially name the...undishpu..the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout — Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) 2026-02-11T21:45:39.706Z

Another infamous moment in the discussion of Donald's dentures occurred when Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk via Twitter Spaces on X. People watching and listening to the event were quick to point out that Trump was "slurring his words," with one person responding to a video of the event sarcastically, "Can someone fix his dentures please." Even Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, noticed and added it as a trending topic titled "Trump's Dentures In Discussion Amid Speech," which was quickly removed.