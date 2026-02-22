Donald Trump Moments That Fueled Rumors He Wears Dentures
Donald Trump's propensity for rambling has fueled rumors about his mental state, but it's also revealed something decidedly more physical. Changing aspects of Trump's speech patterns since his first term have made people wonder if the president has dentures. While he has had issues pronouncing some words in the past, it has become more noticeable and is happening more often in his second term.
Social media noticed the difference even before the election. One person on X, formerly Twitter, was quick to point out Trump's lisp during a campaign event in August 2024. Another pointed out an issue when Trump was threatening Nigeria in November 2025. While there are countless other moments, perhaps none have captured the problem as clearly as this February 2026 clip of Trump giving a speech at the so-called "Champion of Coal" event, which quickly spread across Bluesky.
Trump, slurring: I'm proud to officially name the...undishpu..the...jshhhh...whendidthiscomeout
Another infamous moment in the discussion of Donald's dentures occurred when Trump was interviewed by Elon Musk via Twitter Spaces on X. People watching and listening to the event were quick to point out that Trump was "slurring his words," with one person responding to a video of the event sarcastically, "Can someone fix his dentures please." Even Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, noticed and added it as a trending topic titled "Trump's Dentures In Discussion Amid Speech," which was quickly removed.
Old and new photos of Donald Trump's smile keep the debate alive
When the debate over Donald Trump's teeth first started in 2017, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was Trump's press secretary at the time, claimed that the issue was caused by a dry throat. Over the years, however, the slurring has become more common, and photos of Trump's smile have only added to the conversation. Dr. Omar Nijem, DDS, took to Instagram in 2020 to compare Trump's gnashers over the years, and the change is undeniable. The former reality TV star's teeth are bigger and brighter than they used to be (and Trump's bronzer obsession really makes it obvious).
In February 2026, Trump was makeup-free at Dan Scavino's wedding, and one specific image started making the rounds. While most of the focus was on how pale the president looked without his bronzer, one person on X noticed the bizarre gumminess in his mouth and the apparent lack of his normally sparkling teeth, stating, "Trump also forgot to put in his brilliantly white dentures!" In an attempt to get to the bottom of the mystery, Nicki Swift spoke to two dentists about the president's teeth. While they don't believe Trump has dentures, they do agree that he has had significant work done to his chompers, costing upwards of $120,000.