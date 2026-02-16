Photos Of A Makeup-Free Trump At Dan Scavino's Wedding Are Ghastly

There's no doubting that Donald Trump is obsessed with bronzer. The president slathers on makeup almost every day, but even after years of practice, Trump still makes rookie mistakes that reveal his true skin tone. We have gotten so used to his peach complexion and tangerine tan that when Trump actually does show up without a hint of bronzer on, as he sometimes does while at Mar-a-Lago, the results are frightening. For reasons all his own, Trump chose White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino's wedding at MAGA's Florida headquarters to forego his trademark orange hue. Suffice to say, his skin was as white as the bride's dress.

A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/noZQQKTAJs — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 8, 2026

Social media quickly lit up when pictures of a pale Trump were posted, and the responses were not kind. People hit Trump hard on the typically MAGA-friendly X, formerly Twitter, with one user writing, "He looks like he died 6 years ago. I guess the orange pumpkin guts do look better after all," while another remarked, "Om gawd he looks ghostly...I mean ghastly." Meanwhile, another X user simply compared Trump to a famously friendly ghost. Mixed in with all the talk about Trump's natural skin tone, some people wondered about his teeth, or the apparent lack of them, with one person writing, "Creepy, and he forgot parts of his dentures."

It was clear, at least on X, that the president had stolen the attention away from the bride and groom, but the MAGA newlyweds may not mind. The bride, Erin Melmore, added pics of the big event to her Instagram, and three of the seven photos are focused on Trump, including one of a hat that read, "Trump was right about everything including love." Trump has been married three times and has had very public affairs during each of them.