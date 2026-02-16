Photos Of A Makeup-Free Trump At Dan Scavino's Wedding Are Ghastly
There's no doubting that Donald Trump is obsessed with bronzer. The president slathers on makeup almost every day, but even after years of practice, Trump still makes rookie mistakes that reveal his true skin tone. We have gotten so used to his peach complexion and tangerine tan that when Trump actually does show up without a hint of bronzer on, as he sometimes does while at Mar-a-Lago, the results are frightening. For reasons all his own, Trump chose White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino's wedding at MAGA's Florida headquarters to forego his trademark orange hue. Suffice to say, his skin was as white as the bride's dress.
A rare pic of Trump without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/noZQQKTAJs
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 8, 2026
Social media quickly lit up when pictures of a pale Trump were posted, and the responses were not kind. People hit Trump hard on the typically MAGA-friendly X, formerly Twitter, with one user writing, "He looks like he died 6 years ago. I guess the orange pumpkin guts do look better after all," while another remarked, "Om gawd he looks ghostly...I mean ghastly." Meanwhile, another X user simply compared Trump to a famously friendly ghost. Mixed in with all the talk about Trump's natural skin tone, some people wondered about his teeth, or the apparent lack of them, with one person writing, "Creepy, and he forgot parts of his dentures."
It was clear, at least on X, that the president had stolen the attention away from the bride and groom, but the MAGA newlyweds may not mind. The bride, Erin Melmore, added pics of the big event to her Instagram, and three of the seven photos are focused on Trump, including one of a hat that read, "Trump was right about everything including love." Trump has been married three times and has had very public affairs during each of them.
Donald Trump admits he has the whitest skin but thinks it's beautiful
While Donald Trump's love of bronzer has mystified people for years, the president may have revealed his reasoning in a 2024 rant. Captured in a clip on X, Trump went on one of his patented digressions and, while complaining that he wasn't on vacation somewhere, said, "I could have been on the best beaches in the world ... that beautiful white skin that I have would be nice and tan. I've got the whitest skin because I never have time to go out in the sun."
Trump's insistence that he doesn't have time to go out in the sun conflicts with how much time he spends on the links. According to the Daily Beast, the president spent 88 days playing golf in 2025, which would mean he spent almost a quarter of the year out in the sun. During his first term, Trump spent millions of taxpayer dollars playing golf. Still, despite all that time in the sun, he can't seem to get a natural tan, so he relies on bronzer to give his skin what should be, in theory, a healthy glow. However, all Trump seems to end up with is an orange hue that changes shade depending on how much he slathers on.
Photo editor Emily Elsie may have figured out the secret to how much makeup Trump uses, and it's based on his mood. As Elsie explained (via The Independent), "The more stressed... the more makeup." Whatever the case, it sends shockwaves across social media whenever Trump shows up without his trademark fake tan, as evidenced by his latest ghostly pic.