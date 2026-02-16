The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Spirit Awards
February 14 was all about love. And, February 15 was all about honoring the movies and TV shows we love. Independent films and television got the night all to themselves at this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards. And, as they do at every big award show, the stars flocked to the red carpet — or in this case, the blue carpet. The fashion choices ran the gamut just like we've come to expect, which means there were cool, fashion-forward choices, as well as some indisputable style slip-ups.
Some stars really weren't in the red carpet spirit at the Spirit Awards. A few celebs proved the "naked dress" trend is a flop waiting to happen — like we just saw at the 2026 Grammys. Others' experiments with silhouette didn't go so well. And, there was a total yellow overload. The fashion faux pas were all over the map, but these style missteps all landed the stars in the same place: the Spirit Awards worst-dressed list.
Tessa Thompson's dress looked like an X-ray
No matter how we squinted our eyes or turned our heads, nothing we did to try to understand Tessa Thompson's dress really worked. Thompson hopped on the sheer trend we've been seeing all over this award season — showing off her underwear beneath her see-through dress. Paired with an odd gathered neckline, the juxtaposition of vibes didn't work. The strangest detail, though, was the colorful, abstract graphic printed on the bodice, which made this look even more perplexing.
Tabatha Zimiga's outfit would have been perfect for prom at Cowboy High School
Tabatha Zimiga was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance for her role in "East of Wall." It seems, however, that she didn't have a breakthrough when planning this outfit. As a horse trainer, it's understandable why Zimiga loves a cowgirl-inspired look. That's pretty much the only thing we understand about this ensemble, though. Between the cowboy boots, the cowboy hat, the bolo tie, the lingerie-inspired dress, and the big fur coat, all of these elements totally clashed together. (Still, she nailed the cowboy chic better than these MAGA ladies who have all been spotted failing at the look over the years.)
Xosha Roquemore's dress was reminiscent of an unfinished piece from figure drawing class
Xosha Roquemore arrived on the blue carpet in an off-white, high-neck dress. Despite this dress covering basically everything but her arms, it still managed to show plenty of skin. The thin material showed everything going on underneath it. Paired with some questionably designed outlines of her chest in brown stitching, this dress shifted our focus away from the star's beauty and right to some odd details instead.
Poorna Jagannathan looked like a piece of banana Laffy Taffy
Poorna Jagannathan brought a serious pop of yellow to the blue carpet. Unfortunately, she ended up reminding us of a very specific piece of leftover Halloween candy. This bold lemon-y color gave us total banana Laffy Taffy vibes. In some ways, though, this shapeless silhouette paired with her brown bob kind of looked like an actual banana. Either way you look at it, Jagannathan could have done much better picking a look that worked for her.
Wunmi Mosaku also looked like a piece of banana Laffy Taffy
Bananas do come in a bunch, so maybe we shouldn't have been as surprised as we were to see Wunmi Mosaku on the blue carpet in a dress that was almost as banana-y as Poorna Jagannathan's look. Bold yellow can certainly make a stunning statement when done right. Unfortunately, we didn't see it done right at this event. Mosaku was totally swallowed up by all this fabric, and with otherwise simple and sleek styling, the star got lost.
It looked like someone stuck Adele Romanski in their shopping bag at the grocery store
Most of us have way too many reusable grocery bags laying around at this point, but that does not necessarily mean you should try to repurpose them however you can. Between the print, the slightly shiny finish, and the overall bag-like fit, Adele Romanski's dress looked like an up-cycled nightmare. And, the producer managed to make the look even weirder with a pair of sunglasses and some golden clogs.
Archie Madekwe needs to pick just one neck accessory next time
Ties? Great! Scarves? Also great! Both together? Well, one look at Archie Madekwe's Spirit Awards look tells you all you need to know. In reality, a tie and a scarf can work together, but this is definitely not the way to do it. The star paired a navy suit with a navy tie, a brown shirt, and a brown neck scarf. Despite the matching colors he had going on, everything felt like it clashed — from his accessory overload up top right down to his black shoes.
Taylor Dearden looked like Link from Zelda attending a semi-formal dance
Taylor Dearden may be a fan favorite on "The Pitt," but we weren't fans of this pitted olive-inspired look. While the color definitely caught our eye in a not-so-great way, this unique green shade actually could have worked for the star in a different ensemble. Yet, this silhouette was unusual and threw off Dearden's proportions. Add in the odd gold waistband and some strange accessory choices, and this look was a definite flop.
This dress would have looked better on a window than on Dree Hemingway
Dree Hemingway hit the Spirit Awards in a dress with so much draping that it looked like... well, drapes. Between the dated-looking floral fabric and the asymmetrical skirt, this dress had major ugly curtain vibes. Beyond that, though, this yellow and beige color palette and boring styling really washed Hemingway out and made it difficult to focus on her, rather than the odd design of the dress.