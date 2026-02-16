The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Spirit Awards

February 14 was all about love. And, February 15 was all about honoring the movies and TV shows we love. Independent films and television got the night all to themselves at this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards. And, as they do at every big award show, the stars flocked to the red carpet — or in this case, the blue carpet. The fashion choices ran the gamut just like we've come to expect, which means there were cool, fashion-forward choices, as well as some indisputable style slip-ups.

Some stars really weren't in the red carpet spirit at the Spirit Awards. A few celebs proved the "naked dress" trend is a flop waiting to happen — like we just saw at the 2026 Grammys. Others' experiments with silhouette didn't go so well. And, there was a total yellow overload. The fashion faux pas were all over the map, but these style missteps all landed the stars in the same place: the Spirit Awards worst-dressed list.