Kash Patel's Attention-Seeking Behavior Is Ruining His Reputation Behind Closed Doors

Most people likely imagine that Donald Trump is a bit of a diva behind the scenes. Apparently, though, he's far from the only person in his administration who's known to be a serious prima donna. Plenty of celebs have publicly slammed FBI Director Kash Patel for what they see as incompetence, and members of the public have wondered why a so-called "podcast bro" was leading the FBI. It's easy to criticize someone from the outside looking in, but from the sound of it, those who work closest to Patel have even more to complain about than the rest of us do.

While you probably couldn't tell by looking at him, Patel is seemingly very particular about what he wears. Time and time again, we've seen him sporting an FBI windbreaker, and he has apparently refused to wear just about anything else when making appearances. "You're the director of the FBI. Wear a f***ing suit," one former FBI agent told Axios, reflecting the general behind-the-scenes opinions regarding Patel's commitment to the infamous windbreaker. The FBI director's fashion fixation has supposedly gotten even worse.

A 115-page report on Patel's leadership of the FBI leaked to The New York Post at the end of November, and it described a very insecure man who seems overwhelmed by his position. One part of the report documented the 45-year-old's flight to Utah in the wake of podcaster Charlie Kirk's assassination in September. Patel purportedly caused a scene when he "would not disembark from the plane without an FBI raid jacket," with the report noting, "Patel apparently did not have his own FBI raid jacket with him and refused to step from the plane without wearing one." His behavior only got worse.