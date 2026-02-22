The On-Set Behavior That Helped Destroy T.J. Miller's Reputation & Career

There are few things that are better for an actor than to land a fan-favorite character. In 2014, T.J. Miller joined the cast of the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley," in which he played Erlich Bachman — a character that was irritating but also charismatic, which made audiences love to hate him. The show became a platform for Miller to be cast in bigger projects like "Deadpool," Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One," and "Big Hero 6." Then, the actor ruined his reputation beyond repair with his own behavior.

When the sexual assault allegations against Miller surfaced, they were just the last straw in a laundry list of problems that made him a person whom other actors didn't want to be around. It's not that uncommon for certain actors to believe they've outgrown the show that launched them and start behaving like divas on set. According to Miller's co-workers, that's exactly what happened to him as the years went by on the "Silicon Valley" production.

One of the first people to speak out against Miller was his former co-star Alice Wetterlund, who guest-starred on "Silicon Valley" in Seasons 2 and 3. In 2018, the actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter to expose Miller's terrible conduct on set. She wrote, "I hope not to ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and a petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f*** off forever."

