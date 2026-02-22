Side-By-Side Pics Of Oprah Prove She's Fallen Victim To 'Ozempic Face'

Oprah Winfrey's rollercoaster health journey has unfolded over literal decades, but the most noticeable change occurred when the legendary talk show host jumped on the GLP-1 bandwagon, quickly joining the roster of celebrities who look nearly unrecognizable after taking Ozempic. The FDA-approved drug mainly helps diabetes patients, but it has also proven to be quite effective for weight loss. Too effective, perhaps, as evidenced by the jarring transformations that many A-listers have undergone, giving rise to the "Ozempic face" phenomenon — referring to the gaunt, sunken, wrinkly, and hollow facial features that appear because your natural skin doesn't get enough time to retract properly and catch up with the speed at which you're shedding the pounds.

Take Oprah Winfrey as Exhibit A. The media mogul lost over 50 pounds by using GLP-1 medications, shrinking from 237 pounds to 160 and leaving her 71-year-old body to deal with the consequences. Winfrey practically worships these weight loss drugs, proudly informing People in a 2023 interview that having these tools on hand "feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." The TV icon predominantly utilizes Ozempic to "quiet the food noise," and side-by-side photos reveal just how much that quietude has affected her look.

Jesse Grant & Michael Loccisano/Getty

Winfrey's face looks noticeably slimmer compared to just a few years prior, in 2019. Her jawline is more defined and her cheeks have that gaunt, stretched-out look. In 2026, when the photo on the right was taken, the beloved star still looks absolutely phenomenal, but the medications, not to mention any number of other possible cosmetic procedures, have clearly changed her facial structure.