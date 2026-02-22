Nightmare Close-Up Pics Of Jeanine Pirro Prove She's More Tuned Up Than A Car
Like other women in the MAGA movement, Jeanine Pirro has been criticized for what many view as major fashion and beauty mistakes. From Pirro's worst hairstyles in 2025 to her makeup fails that seem inspired by Kimberly Guilfoyle, people have lampooned her aesthetics as much as they have her actions as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
Pirro looks almost unrecognizable compared to her younger years before MAGA. She hasn't publicly discussed getting plastic surgery, but considering she turned 74 in 2025, it's safe to say her face is far from natural. Pirro's duties on behalf of the Trump administration require her to make many public statements and attend numerous events, giving photographers myriad opportunities to snap close-up pictures that prove that she's more tuned up than a car.
Her cheeks stood out at the Kennedy Center Honors
In December 2025, Donald Trump became the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors, and some of his allies attended the big event. Jeanine Pirro went over the top with her whole look, and that included a Mar-a-Lago face nightmare, including wild makeup around her eyes. Despite her status as a septuagenarian, the skin on the attorney's forehead was suspiciously smooth, and her cheeks looked pinched-up and very tight, all signs that she has had work done.
Pirro was tuned up even without much makeup
Jeanine Pirro seemed to show up without much makeup when she arrived at a press conference in November 2025 after the shooting of two National Guard members, aside from her usual bold eyebrows and false eyelashes. However, this only compounded the plastic surgery rumors, with the lack of makeup highlighting the work that has been done, from her tight skin to the absence of wrinkles throughout her face. Pirro also seemed to have had a rhinoplasty, with the unnaturally slender bridge of her nose and nasal base coming together to make an upturned shape.
Pirro's cheekbones looked high up in the Oval Office
While Jeanine Pirro looked nice for her swearing-in ceremony at the Oval Office, wearing a white suit with a pearl and gold eagle brooch and matching earrings, the angle of this picture did her no favors. Her assumed plastic surgery was on display for all to see, with the low angle highlighting the high bone structure of her cheeks and the way her skin seemed tucked under her neck. Instead of any normally sagging or wrinkled skin, everything seemed suspiciously smooth and tight across Pirro's face, suggesting several cosmetic procedures.
Her forehead was a seamless surface at this tree lighting
In November 2023, Jeanine Pirro co-hosted Fox News' "All-American Annual Christmas Tree Lighting." The attorney was pretty bundled up in a plaid scarf tucked under her jaw. Pirro gave the crowd a big smile (back when she still could smile, before more cosmetic procedures would prevent her from doing so), and the only area of her face that didn't wrinkle was her forehead. It's possible that she didn't have any lines there because she didn't raise her eyebrows, though it's more likely that she was physically incapable of doing so, considering the perfectly smooth surface of her forehead.
Pirro's press conference highlights (or lowlights)
Jeanine Pirro adopted a pretty simple look for an August 2025 press conference, wearing a black smokey eye and some tone-matching lip gloss as she gave updates on crime in D.C. It seemed to be an off day for Pirro, with the conference revealing the many intricacies of her facial structure. The attorney's hairline seemed weirdly wrinkled, as if she were wearing a wig, but the rest of her forehead was smooth. Her puffy cheeks stuck out from the sides of her face, and her lips did the same at the bottom, suggesting Botox and fillers.
Pirro's puffy cheeks really stole the show
In November 2025, Jeanine Pirro attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor, the U.S. Ambassador to India. Pirro looked like a chipmunk harvesting acorns for winter, with the top of her cheeks looking considerably puffy. Each one had a harsh indent near her smile lines, where they jutted out of the sides of her face. It's become a signature look for the attorney.